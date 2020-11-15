Obituary: Rebecca Elaine Cory 1955-2020

Rebecca Elaine Cory was born September 24, 1955 in Xenia, Ohio and passed away October 26, 2020 in Camp Verde, Arizona.





There will be a Celebration of Life on November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 93, 286 So. 3rd St. in Camp Verde.



Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.