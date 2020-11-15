Obituary: William Wesley Carter, Jr. 1944-2020
William “Bill” Wesley Carter, Jr., 76, of Rimrock, Arizona passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born May 23, 1944 in San Diego, California to William W. and Virginia Carter.
Bill graduated from Clovis High School, Fresno, California in 1963. Shortly after graduation, he entered the United States Air Force where he was a jet engine mechanic. Bill received the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. He separated from the Air Force on September 1, 1967 with an honorable discharge.
On November 16, 1979 he married Valerie B. Cordova.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time with family camping, hunting and fishing. Bill was forever loved by those of us he left behind.
Bill is survived by his wife, Valerie Carter; two daughters, Crystal and Amy Carter; two sons, Michael (Sally) and William “Billy” Carter; grandchildren, William Carter, Desreal Allen, Danna, Brandon, Carlos, and Emma Carter; siblings, Sharon (Dick) Turner, Richard (Joanna) Carter, Robert (Vicki) Carter and Cheryl Law and seven great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia and his sister, Kathryn Norris.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Clear Creek Cemetery. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
