AZ COVID cases now at highest level since July

Just two weeks into November and Arizona Department of Health Services data shows the state is at its highest level for new COVID-19 cases since July.

Monday’s ADHS report shows 1,476 new cases of coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours. That pushes Arizona’s cumulative total of positive tests for the month to 29,439. It puts the state more than 1,000 cases up over October’s monthly tally and on pace to make November the third-worst month this year for COVID-19 contractions.

Arizona currently is averaging double the number of COVID-19 deaths in November as compared to October. The state’s daily death average so far this month is at its highest level since August.

Since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 276,912 cases in Arizona, combined with 6,302 deaths. The state’s cumulative positive test ratio is 9.6%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 88%.





COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 29,439 cases and 321 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 1,962 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,499 of the state’s 6,302 deaths. There have been 990 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

While Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 176,993 since testing began, Arizona is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 33,087 cases.

-Yuma County, 15,522 cases.

-Pinal County, 13,730 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,159 cases.

-Coconino County, 6,383 cases.

-Mohave County, 5,105 cases

-Apache County, 4,393 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.33 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.6%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (131,054), with 356 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 31,637 times with 4,499 deaths.

Yavapai County

Hospital Reports

Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported six COVID-positive patient admitted with 15 tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 59 patients with eight in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 28 positive tests with 32 results pending. FMC has admitted 202 patients; 46 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 11.1 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 246,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 54.5 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.32 million deaths and 35.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case