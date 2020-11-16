Community News Roundup: Cottonwood Recreation Center indoor pool reopens

Cottonwood Recreation Center indoor pool reopens

The Cottonwood Aquatic Center’s outdoor pool has closed.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center indoor pool reopens Nov. 16 with new guidelines and schedule in place.

Members and guests wishing to use the facility will be able to reserve time throughout the day to utilize the pool facility. Capacity is limited to 15 individuals at any one time.

Lane reservations are 30 minutes in length and can be done online, 48 hours in advance, at Cottonwoodaz.gov through the Parks and Recreation page or by calling the Cottonwood Recreation Center for same day reservations.

Lap Swim reservation hours Monday – Friday are from 7:00am – 11:00am & 12:00pm – 7:00pm.

Lap Swim reservations hours for Saturday & Sunday are 8:00am – 5:30pm.

Water Aerobics class takes place from 11:00am – 12:00pm Monday – Friday. Same day reservations can be made by calling the Cottonwood Recreation Center for group exercise classes.

Adult members will be able to use the lazy river and spa area prior to water aerobics each day. This will be on a first come first serve basis not to exceed the 15 member occupancy limit.

Finally, in order to accommodate the many families that are seeking a return to the pool, we will offer Reserved Family Recreational Swim during the afternoons and evening hours.

Family Swim for Monday – Friday noon to 7 p.m.

Family Swim for Saturday & Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Families will be able to go online to Cottonwoodaz.gov and reserve an hour timeslot for their household to use the pool area with household only access to the full pool area other than the lap lanes.



For more information please visit CottonwoodAZ.gov and go to the Parks & Recreation/Aquatics tab for full details.



For any additional questions please contact Josh Frewin at the Cottonwood Recreation Center at (928)639-3200 or jfrewin@cottonwoodaz.gov

American Legion, Lions Club team up to help Adopt a Family program

American Legion Post on 286 S. 3rd St., Camp Verde has a Christmas tree full of handmade items for sale to help with the Adopt a Family program for the community. The American Legion has joined with the Lions Club so more people can be helped.

Democrats discuss ‘What Comes Next?’

The Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) Breakfast at Home will host What Comes Next: Post-Election Updates on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. on zoom.



The zoom link is available on the DORR website democratsoftheredrocks.org/index.html.

Guest speakers will report on national, state, and county campaigns and election issues. Donna Michaels, newly elected Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor, will discuss her plans for the county. An advocate of local control, Michaels believes that growth and development requires more community input.

Anna Tovar, recently elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission, has vowed to restore transparency and accountability to the Commission. Tovar is committed to expanding renewable energy, especially solar energy, and will discuss her plans to represent Arizona’s utility ratepayers.

DORR is an all-volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities, that welcomes all independent-minded community members.



To help members keep informed about important issues during these challenging times, DORR is running monthly breakfast meetings by ZOOM. The DORR office is located at 105 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona.



For more information call 928-212-1357 or visit democratsoftheredrocks.org/index.html.

Applications accepted for Toys for Tots program

Applications are now accepted for the Toys for Tots Program. Children whose names are not submitted through their schools, including all Head Start Programs are invited to submit their request by going to the Cottonwood Library, Cottonwood Police Department or online at cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org.

Application process closes Dec. 4. Camp Verde application location TBA to be announced.

Sedona hosts visit with Santa

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department will host Santa Claus as he visits Sedona. To participate in the festivities, online pre-registration is required because space will be limited; registration opens Nov. 23.

Things may look a little different this year, but nothing can put a damper on the holiday cheer. This event will consist of 12 family pods per 15-minutes, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Pavilion at Posse Grounds Park at 525 Posse Ground Road.

Arrive during your registered 15 minutes and be greeted by Stevie the Elf. You will be assigned a pod number, where you will be able to safely distance while waiting for your turn to visit with Santa.

Children will have an activity to keep them entertained while they wait. One at a time, pods will have a chance to visit with Santa while still maintaining physical distancing on the stage and providing for a great photo opportunity.

After visiting Santa, each child will receive a special treat bag, including two crafts, a candy cane and hot chocolate to enjoy at home.

Space for this outdoor event allows for 12 family pods during each 15-minute time slot. Beginning Nov. 23, pre-register for this event at https://sedonaaz.sportsites.com/player#Root12748d63d-c86a-491c-bc1d-f3978c13c4940.

Note: face coverings will be required for all attendees ages five and older upon entering and exiting the event. Masks can be removed while in the pod waiting area and during the photo with Santa.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

New Virtual First Friday Presentation

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor COVID-19 stayed Phil Hess from sharing his experiences as Clarkdale’s longtime postmaster.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum continues to adapt to the current health crisis by bringing the popular First Friday ‘In their Own Words’ to the public virtually.

To access this and other presentations, visit clarkdalemuseum.org. Click on Resources, then First Fridays.

During his 17 years of service to Clarkdale, Hess orchestrated the Post Office move from what is now Clarkdale’s Community Services office to the current location at the other end of Ninth Street. He saw his customer base grow from 350 to more than 3000.

Delivering the mail was only one of Hess’ many jobs. Many area doctors directed new mothers to have him weigh their babies, as his scales were more accurate. He claims to have weighed more than 1000 infants.

Minor auto maintenance was another task. When a customer asked to use the phone to get her flat tire repaired, Hess did the job. Workers at nearby St. Thomas Church would also get a helping hand from the postmaster.

Come learn about this chapter of Clarkdale’s history. Visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

The Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) corporation established in 2007 and managed by a board of directors. Memberships and contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law. Online membership is available.

Virtual Cash for College scholarship event

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host the Cash for College Scholarship Webinar at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. To register for this free event, visit 2020C4C.eventbrite.com.

The Arizona Community Foundation is the largest independent provider of college scholarships in the state. Students have the opportunity to apply for more than 100 scholarships with a single application.

To protect the safety of our community, this year's Cash for College event will be held virtually via a Zoom webinar. Students, parents, and educators are invited to learn more about the scholarship opportunities available for those interested in attending a traditional four-year university or a career/technical institution.

Staff from both the ACF of Sedona and ACF of Yavapai County offices will be in attendance to answer questions and share information.

For more information about the webinar, contact Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona Regional Director Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County's Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at LSahady@azfoundation.org.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County are philanthropic endowments for the enduring benefit of our community. Their family of charitable funds are guided by local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost­ efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans.

Modified Motorcycle Association Charity Run

The Modified Motorcycle Association will hold its annual charity run on Jan. 1. This year, all proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 25, Cottonwood.

The run will start and end at American Legion Post 25, with breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. Sign-up is at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

The blues/rock band Blues 66 will entertain at the end party. Dice Roll high total $100; low total $50. Raffle/event t-shirts and 50/50. Lunch will be available at end party. Cost is $20 rider, $10 passenger.

Email jcipolla00@gmail.com for more information.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club meets Mondays on Zoom

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club invites you to improve your communication and leadership skills by attending our meetings on Mondays at noon at Firecreek Coffee Company, formerly Jerona's, across from the Cottonwood Post Office.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club also provide a Zoom option for those hesitant to meet in person.

At Cottonwood Toastmasters Club, members learn by speaking to groups and working with others in a supportive environment. Toastmasters is the best and least expensive personal improvement class you can go to.

Many employers provide this for their employees and many members utilize the skills learned in either advancing on their job or looking for a job.

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, Toastmasters provides a safe environment to build on your skills. Join us on Mondays at noon at Firecreek.

For more information, view cottonwoodtm.toastmastersclubs.org or call 928-274-6289.

Free concert by Verde Valley’s Got Talent winner

Join us at Camp Verde Community Library at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, for a free concert from Donna Hazlewood, the winner of last year’s Verde Valley’s Got Talent!



Hazlewood was born and raised in the South and has been living in Arizona the past 29 years. She has been a nurse for nine years and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree as a nurse practitioner.

Hazlewood has always enjoyed singing and over the past several years competed in singing competitions reaching a plateau. It was then that she was introduced to Al Raitano as a vocal coach to help her move from ordinary to extraordinary. They have been working together over the past two years and she recently competed in a competition, Verde Valley’s Got Talent, and was declared the winner.

Hazlewood’s voice will be accompanied by pre-recorded music put together by Raitano.



Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone's health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing and arranging the seating to allow for social distancing. As a reminder, masks are also required in the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Camp Verde Library talks race in America with Rowdy Duncan

Join Camp Verde Community Library online at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 for a free FRANK Talk about race in America.

Rowdy Duncan from Phoenix College will present the program via an online Zoom meeting co-hosted by Zack Garcia from Camp Verde Community Library.



A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Duncan. Participants must register to attend the event at conta.cc/3mBqsPc or at the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/campverdelibrary and clicking on Events. There is a limit of 30 participants.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view.

Learn more about FRANK Talks at azhumanities.org.

For any questions, contact librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Zachary.Garcia@campverde.az.gov.

Positions available on multiple Cottonwood commissions

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill seats on multiple volunteer boards, to be appointed by the City Council.

There is one seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission for a partial term, set to expire Feb. 5, 2022. All seven commission members must live within the incorporated city limits.

The Commission is responsible for the review of land use proposals (conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects), as well as issues pertaining to architectural style, building design/materials, colors, landscaping, signs, etc.

Preference will be given to applicants with a design-related background, training or experience, including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, planning, fine arts, etc. The Commission typically meets once a month, but may meet as needed as part of a public hearing process. Ongoing attendance is essential.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 13. For further information about the Commission, please contact Scott Ellis in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505 ext. 3321.

The Council is also seeking candidates to fill two seats on its Personnel Board. These seats are for two-year terms that will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The five-member board is made up of two citizens at-large, who are appointed by the Council, and three city employees, elected by the employees of the city, who all serve two-year terms.

The purpose of the board is to hear appeals of employees’ grievances, disciplinary actions, and dismissals in accordance with city policy and the policies set forth in the city’s employee manual.

The board is also active in employee recognition programs.

Lastly, the Council is also seeking applicants to fill one partial seat on its Historic Preservation Commission for a partial term that expires March 22, 2023. The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city.

The two members sought need not be residents of the city, but must have substantial ties to Cottonwood,, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required. The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the city.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

For information about the Commission, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

Cottonwood residents interested in serving the community are encouraged to consider applying for one of these positions.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main Street, by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Verde River Friends are beneficiaries of sales of late artist’s work

The Friends of the Verde River benefit from sales of the artwork by the late Noel Burgbacher Jordan.

By making a purchase from the website noelburgbacherjordan.com, supporters of The Friends of the Verde River can help fund the many projects the nonprofit organization takes on.

A Southwestern artist and longtime lover of the Verde River, Jordan created wooden panel paintings, pen and pencil illustrations and more

All proceeds from the sales of her art go directly to the Friends of the Verde River.

For more information, see verderiver.org.

YCCHS conducting COVID-19 survey

Yavapai County Community Health Services is conducting a survey for the county’s residents to assess the numbers of people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.



This survey will help determine how much vaccine to order to take care of our communities.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine to participate. The survey is also on the YCCHS webpage, yavapai.us/chs.

Toys for Tots collecting new, non-wrapped toys for needy children

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each October, November and December, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

Toys for Tots & the Verde Valley Marine Corp League ask that you drop toys off at Toys for Tots boxes located throughout the Verde Valley. Visit cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org for a list of Verde Valley locations. The toys will be collected on Dec. 4.

The Toys for Tots Program believes that every child deserves a little Christmas, and we are asking you to help us send the needy children of our community a message of hope this Christmas through the gift of a new toy.

Lunch Wednesday at Camp Verde American Legion

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Cottonwood's annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is “Arizona Dreamin,” so put on your creative hats of all things Arizona that you dream of and come be a part of this truly hometown tradition. There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more.

Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is going on now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay. Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade.

There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Please contact the Chamber at info@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or on Facebook: @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, each week, see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.