Tue, Nov. 17
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Cottonwood felon arrested on new drug, weapons charges

Adrian Campos of Cottonwood was arrested on charges that include possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia (fentanyl related), prohibited possessor, and possession of weapons during a drug offense. YCSO courtesy photo

Staff Report
Originally Published: November 16, 2020 6:40 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Already a convicted felon, 25-year-old Adrian Campos of Cottonwood added to his troubles following his arrest on drug and weapons charges Nov. 11.

According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking task force developed information regarding illegal drug sales involving Campos.

Nov. 11, just before 8 p.m., a YCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop near a residence in the 4500 block of East Silver Leaf Trail in Cottonwood. While temporarily held at the Cottonwood Police Department, officers discovered Campos possessed 18 fentanyl pills.

Around 9 p.m., following approval of the search warrant, detectives entered the home on Silver Leaf Trail where Campos lived. In his bedroom, detectives found 103 blue round pills marked M30, commonly recognized as illegal fentanyl pills. In a nearby wooden chest, detectives located a black AR 15 style rifle and black .45 caliber handgun. An additional .22 rifle was found in the same bedroom. Overall, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seen throughout the room, according to the YCSO news release.

During a search of the maroon SUV driven by Campos, detectives seized a loaded 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat along with $400 in cash.

Campos is a convicted felon, and not allowed to possess firearms. Campos admitted to the ongoing sale of fentanyl pills in the Cottonwood area.

Campos was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia (fentanyl related), prohibited possessor, and possession of weapons during a drug offense.

He remains in-custody on a bond of $15,000.

