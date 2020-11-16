OFFERS
Traffic stop uncovers 38 pounds of methamphetamine

Odilon Campana, left, and Martha Barajas-Ruiz. Cottonwood PD courtesy photo

Odilon Campana, left, and Martha Barajas-Ruiz. Cottonwood PD courtesy photo

By Dan Engler
Originally Published: November 16, 2020 6:24 p.m.

photo

Investigators estimate a street value on the methamphetamine of $200,000. Cottonwood PD courtesy photo

photo

A search of the vehicle revealed a black duffel bag in the trunk containing five plastic tubes with approximately 38 pounds of crystalized methamphetamine. Cottonwood PD courtesy photo

COTTONWOOD – Kratos has done it again.

The Cottonwood canine alerted his fellow officers to a haul of 38 pounds of crystalized methamphetamine following a traffic stop Saturday.

According to a news release from Cottonwood PD, officers were conducting interdiction operations on Interstate 17 Saturday morning when they observed a 2015 Grey Toyota RAV4 traveling at an unsafe distance to the vehicle in front.

During the stop, the driver was identified as 53-year-old Tucson resident, Odilon Campana. The passenger was identified as 56-year old Tucson resident, Martha Barajas-Ruiz.

Kratos was deployed to conduct a narcotics sniff where he subsequently alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a black duffel bag in the trunk containing five plastic tubes with approximately 38 pounds of crystalized methamphetamine.

Campana and Barajas-Ruiz were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for transporting dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. They remain in the Yavapai County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

Investigators estimate a street value on the methamphetamine of $200,000. This investigation is on-going.

