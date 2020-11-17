Brandon Decker launches “Agua De Sedona” with socially distanced concert

Local musician Brandon Decker celebrates the launch of his new brand “Agua De Sedona” with a socially-distanced reception and concert at Sedona Water Works on Saturday, November 21.

As a touring artist faced with the implications of pandemic-life, Decker launched a new company, Sedona Spirit Water, and a new mindfully crafted product “Agua de Sedona.” The blend is available now both online and in select area boutiques with Phoenix’s JAVA Magazine calling it “a product which captures Sedona spiritual qualities - an elixir for the olfactory.”

“Agua de Sedona is all about creating space for our daily practices and rituals,” says Decker. “After 12 years of almost non-stop touring, this year has been deeply surreal and life-changing for most of us and I needed a place for my creativity to flourish, ideally in a way that could continue reaching and encouraging people. I am excited to bring this new sensorial Sedona experience to both locals and visitors to the area.”

The upcoming celebration and concert is part of a new, mindfully-distanced monthly concert series called ”The Rosewater Sessions” which has been taking place at local Sedona business Sedona Water Works. The initial vision for the monthly events was to provide a safe space for locals and visitors alike to gather for community and music - something that has been largely stripped away during the pandemic. Thus far, there have been three events, each of which sold out and waa met with great enthusiasm from the community. The evening will feature a reception/meet and greet followed by a concert with Decker.

As for the product itself, Agua de Sedona is a unisex eau de toilette, all-natural and locally made and embodies a palpable, sensory microcosm of Sedona. Decker recognized the need for local and regional retailers to offer a handcrafted body product emulating the essence of Sedona.

“We call it ‘The Spirit of Sedona in a Bottle’” he says, adding “I have great love and reverence for our Red Rock home and I want people to be able to return to their own homes feeling as though they have a tangible piece of their experience here.”

More information on Agua de Sedona can be found at www.sedonaspiritwater.com. The festivities take place Saturday, November 21 with a reception beginning at 6pm followed by a concert at 8:30pm. The event is open to the public and tickets are $22 and available at Sedona Water Works. Sedona Water Works is located at 162 Coffee Pot Drive, Suite B2 in Sedona, AZ. Their phone number is (928)554-2700.