Camp Verde Library hosts free concert by 'Verde Valley’s Got Talent' winner

The Camp Verde Community Library will present a free concert from Donna Hazlewood, the winner of last year’s Verde Valley’s Got Talent, 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19.

Donna Hazlewood was born and raised in the South and has been living in Arizona over the past 29 years.

She has been a nurse for nine years and is currently pursuing a master’s degree as a nurse practitioner. She has always enjoyed singing and over the past several years competed in singing competitions reaching a plateau. It was then that she was introduced to Al Raitano as a vocal coach to help her move from ordinary to extraordinary.

They have been working together over the past two years and she recently competed in a competition, "Verde Valley’s Got Talent," and was declared the winner. She is looking forward to her next performance at Camp Verde Community Library. Donna’s amazing voice will be accompanied by pre-recorded music put together by legendary performer and voice coach Al Raitano.

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing and arranging the seating to allow for social distancing. As a reminder, masks are also required in the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde.

For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380 during library open hours Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.