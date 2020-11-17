Cliff Castle donates to Verde Valley Senior Center

Cliff Castle Casino donated $5,000 to the Verde Valley Senior Center as part of Cliff Castle’s Month of Giving Program. Pictured, back row from left: Aaron Moss, Cliff Castle general manager; Susan Brown, VVSC board member, and Sam Blom, VVSC board president. Front row, from left: Kimberly Miranda, director of finance; Dennis Sterrett, vice president; Elaine Bremner, executive director; Kim Molden, secretary/treasurer and James Perry, Cliff Castle director of marketing. Courtesy photo