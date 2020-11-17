New music includes recordings created during COVID-19 shutdown

Here are some of the pop music albums being released this month.

Marika Hackman – Covers

Sub Pop Records

During the extended stay-at-home order of the last few months, Marika felt that creating a covers record was a way of exploring new sound ideas and expressing herself without having the pressure of the blank page.

She recorded and produced Covers between home and her parents’ house, then got the legendary David Wrench (Frank Ocean, The xx, Let’s Eat Grandma) to mix it.

Wrench also co-produced her excellent 2019 record Any Human Friend. In contrast to her last two albums (including 2017’s I’m Not Your Man), this collection of songs is more akin in tone and feel to her debut We Slept At Last, with a darker and more introspective sound.

On Covers, we hear Marika’s emotive voice set against sparse arrangements of guitars and strings with the occasional synth or scattered drum groove.

Breathing new life into the songs she’s chosen, Marika reimagines work by some of the world’s most beloved artists such as Radiohead, Grimes and Elliott Smith.

Tracks include: Phantom Limb, You Never Wash Up After Yourself, Temporary Loan, In Undertow, Playground Love.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – K.G.

KGLW Records

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard return with new album K.G., their 16th since forming in 2010.

In the wake of a global pandemic, it’s a collection of songs composed and recorded remotely after the six members of the band retreated to their own homes scattered around Melbourne.

K.G. is a pure distillation of the King Gizzard sound, one that cherry picks the best aspects of previous albums and contorts them into new shapes via defiantly non-western rock scales. LP jacket in brown paper bag wrap.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard consists of Stu Mackenzie (vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards, flute), Ambrose Kenny-Smith (vocals, harmonica, keyboards), Cook Craig (guitar, bass, vocals), Joey Walker (guitar, bass, keyboards, vocals), Lucas Harwood (bass, keyboards), and Michael Cavanagh (drums, percussion).

They are known for exploring many different genres, staging energetic live shows and building a prolific discography.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: K.G.L.W., Automation, Minimum Brain Size, Straws In The Wind, The Hungry Wolf Of Fate, Some Of Us.

Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas – III

Smalltown Supersound Records

When Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas get together, expect the unexpected.

The Norwegian production duo’s third album III is also their first outing together in 11 years, since II from 2009-and as ever, Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas have crafted their own unique sonic world between the two of them.

This is expansive, luscious electronic music rich with texture and intricacy, patiently revealing every eccentricity while constantly pulling the listener in.

Getting lost never sounded so good. Since the release of II, Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas have remained more than busy with their respective solo careers, but work on III was taking place behind the scenes the whole time - slow and steady by sending files back and forth.

“There’s a different process with every album,” Thomas explains.

Together, they’ve crafted what might be their most beguiling and inviting work yet, a jeweled box of electronic music ornately crafted but never losing the sense of playfulness that so many have come to love from them.

Tracks include: Grand Finale, Martin 5000, Small Stream, Oranges, Harmonia.