Obituary: Newman Joseph Parker IV 1973-2020

Newman Joseph Parker IV “Joey" was born on December 20, 1973 in Cottonwood, Arizona. He passed on November 1, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.





“Joey” studied culinary at The Art Institute of Phoenix and was class of 1999. He was an amazing chef.

He loved genealogy, mythology, the Lord and his family. Joey was a warm spirited soul who loved to center himself and others and spread joy and compassion amongst all. He was ripped from this earth too soon. It’s a devastating loss, but he is never forgotten.





He is survived by his mother, Donna Parker; his sister, April Leavitt; uncles, Daniel, Doug and Dennis Wheelock; nephews, Matthew, David, and Joshua Dawson; nieces, Tiffany Caron and Hailey Lewis and the Parkers.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Parker/Dawson; father, Newman Parker III; Grandma Parker, and nephews, Jacob Dawson and Anthoney Lewis. Services were held.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.