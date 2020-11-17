OFFERS
Old Town Mission’s Great Turkey Giveaway this Thursday

The Old Town Mission gives away turkeys and all the fixings at its annual Great Turkey Giveaway, this year on Nov. 19. Here, Old Town Mission Executive Director Kellie Wilson helps unload a truck full of donations for this Thursday’s event for local families in need.. VVN/File/Vyto Starinskas

The Old Town Mission gives away turkeys and all the fixings at its annual Great Turkey Giveaway, this year on Nov. 19. Here, Old Town Mission Executive Director Kellie Wilson helps unload a truck full of donations for this Thursday's event for local families in need.. VVN/File/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 17, 2020 12:01 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Ready, set, go. The Old Town Mission Great Turkey Giveaway is now only days away on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Residents will be lining the sidewalk around Pinal Street for this annual event, as the mission gives away more than 1,000 turkeys donated by the community in a year challenged by the pandemic.

What makes this community effort possible is all the donations, explained Old Town Mission Executive Director Kellie Wilson said.

“We just want to feed our neighbors in-need and we can’t do it without your help,” Kelly said on the Mission’s Facebook page. They are trying to reach their goal of 1,250 turkeys.

“But turkeys don’t come cheap,” she said. They are usually about $10 to $12 per turkey. Every dinner will have a turkey or a ham. She said any donations to oldtownmission.org will help reach their goal.

“We are giving a fully complete turkey meal that families in-need can take home and prepare for their families during the holidays.”

“It’s going to include a turkey, some stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce.”

For people who can’t make it to the Nov. 19 giveaway, the mission will have a food pantry event on Monday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they will be giving turkeys out also.

The mission will also be at the Flying High Turkey drive at Fry’s Food Store on Nov. 23 with the fire department and collecting funds to cover the cost of the turkey drive and food donations for Christmas.

The mission will be hosting a community Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with proper the social distancing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a Thanksgiving Day meal for their clients who are homeless with about 30 to 50 people.

Wilson said the mission is collecting toys for its Christmas celebration and sales. People can drop off toys at 116 E. Pinal Street for Christmas.

The Great Turkey Giveaway on Thursday, Nov. 19, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wilson said.

“We can’t do it without your help,” she pointed out.

