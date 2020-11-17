Sedona Arts Academy presents 'A Comedy Show with Joshua Rivedal'

Sedona Arts Academy will be the host for A Comedy Show with Joshua Rivedal on Nov. 25. SAA is located in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek.

On Nov. 25 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., SAA presents A Comedy Show starring Joshua Rivedal, who will also be appearing in this year’s ETC Holiday show Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) in December.

You may have seen him in September in his original show, The i’Mpossible Project: Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt.

For A Comedy Show, Rivedal will help you laugh off a few of those extra quarantine pounds to make room for turkey dinner. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available. SAA will follow COVID-19 guidelines, so attendance is limited to 35 people.

Social distancing and appropriate face masks are required. Proceeds from this event will help benefit future performances and workshops at SAA.

Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at bit.ly/Comedy20 or by calling 860-705-9711.

Sedona Arts Academy has additional events to offer as well:

Sam Jay will hosts Poetic Mondays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. every Monday. Bring your favorite poems, originals or from your favorite authors, to share. The suggested donation for participants is $10.

Wine and Paint classes hosted by local artist Alisse Garn are held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The $35 fee includes all of your painting supplies.

Community Drum Circles hosted by Harta Dunia take place on Sundays. The last one before the holiday season begins is on Nov. 22. Circles will resume in January on the first and third Sunday of each month.

No experience is necessary, all ages are welcome. Bring your own drum or borrow one for the session. Admission is $5 or $6.50 with a credit card at the door. Kids under 12 years old are free.

The 2020 Verde Valley Gingerbread House Competition is already underway. Judging will take place on Dec. 18. There are four categories of competition entry – business, adults, teens and youth. Cash prizes will be awarded.

For more information and to register for the competition, visit gigirockproductions.com/gingerbread-house-competition. The deadline for entries is Nov. 19. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Sedona Arts Academy and Emerson Theater Collaborative.

In December, Sedona Arts Academy and Emerson Theater Collaborative present Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) starring William Gabriel, Joshua Rivedal and Jimmy Shoffman. This show promises to provide lots of laughs and a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

Show dates are Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 8-13. All performances will have a limited in-person audience and will be live-streamed through Broadway On Demand. Tickets are available at bit.ly/etc-every-christmas-story or by calling 860-705-9711.

