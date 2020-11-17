Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ premiere Nov. 20-25

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new drama “Hillbilly Elegy” showing Nov. 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Amy Adams and Glenn Close star n Ron Howard’s new film based on the inspiring true story and bestselling novel.

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget.

J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev, played by Amy Adams, who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw, who's played by Glenn Close, the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Based on J.D. Vance’s No. 1 New York Times Bestseller, directed by Academy Award-winner Ron Howard and produced by Academy Award winner Brian Grazer, “Hillbilly Elegy” is a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph.

By following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.

“Hillbilly Elegy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 20-25. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21; 1 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.