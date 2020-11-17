SIFF's Great Art on Screen ‘Dinosaurs’ premieres Nov. 24

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Dinosaurs.” The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

Everybody knows the T-Rex and the other dinosaurs we normally hear about and see on exhibition in natural history museums. But where do they come from? How do these giant creatures of the past end up on display?

The documentary event film “Dinosaurs” traces the path of these fascinating pre-historic creatures from digging sites in the wide-open plains of Wyoming and South Dakota, where the bones are first unearthed, to the labs where the bones are reassembled by some of the world’s most renowned experts. This is a thrilling journey that takes viewers to the world’s most exclusive galleries and auction houses, where wealthy collectors and prestigious scientific institutes go to great lengths to acquire the world’s rarest specimens.





“Dinosaurs” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.