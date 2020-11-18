Camp Verde Kiwanis Club provides 'Sunday Undies' for local elementary school students

During August, September and October of this year, Camp Verde Kiwanis Club members participated in the “Sunday Undies” campaign. Packages of new, unopened underwear, socks, shirts and pants were donated to elementary schools for students who have “accidents” during school hours. The goal is to make sure children can stay in class.



Members/employees of Camp Verde Baptist Church, Camp Verde Community Church, the Camp Verde Marshal's Office and the UPS Store all contributed to this cause.



The Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde has been serving the Verde Valley since 1976. The club motto is: “Serving the Children of Camp Verde.” Community partnerships include a dynamic family of individuals, affiliated student clubs, businesses, churches and other organizations. The club also participates in “Adopt a Family,” “4 Year Scholarship for Graduates” and “Law Enforcement Week,” just to name a few.

Please visit campverdekiwanis@portalbuzz.com for more information.