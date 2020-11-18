Camp Verde school board calls special COVID meeting

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde School Board has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, to evaluate how COVID-19 is impacting the district.

The meeting will take place at the CVUSD Multi-Use Library, 280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. The public is encouraged to attend online. The Zoom meeting ID is 779 2667 0101. The security passcode is 8fqtln.

The Verde Independent obtained a draft copy of the agenda. It includes discussion and possible action on continuing in-person learning vs. moving to another model.

Discussion topics listed in the agenda are current COVID numbers, benchmarks, Yavapai County Community Health Services recommendations and Return-To-Learn guidelines.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has reported 323 cases of COVID-19 in Camp Verde during the pandemic, including five new cases in Wednesday’s report.

The meeting is set to end at 7:15 p.m. There is a public input segment built in.

Reached by email, District Superintendent Danny Howe said the board called the meeting.

Howe has not responded to this week’s request for the district’s updated COVID-19 positive count. On Nov. 13, the Verde Independent reported 36 COVID-19 positives have been reported in Camp Verde Unified since school reopened Aug. 17.

Howe said last week there’s been no talk of going from in-person learning to hybrid or strictly with online learning.

Last week, Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona Department of Education leaders announced a campaign to keep students safe from the virus without necessarily having to close schools. The “Healthy Kids, Open Schools’ campaign is meant to help parents know when to keep their kids home from class and urge them to report symptoms and test results to the schools.

Director of ADHS, Dr. Cara Christ and AZ Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman called on masks to be worn during all school activities, including sports and bus rides.

Hoffman expressed concern over both the surge in cases and the isolation kids feel when they're away from their teachers and friends. "When our schools close to in-person instruction, it is devastating to our communities," she said. "Without serious changes from us, the adults making daily choices determining the virus' path, we cannot expect these numbers to head in a safe direction. The more we ignore the virus, the less stability we provide our students and families.”

Following mitigation strategies such as wearing masks, keeping physical distance from others outside our household, and staying home when sick, are just as important when in our community as they are when in school.

“We should always wear masks and keep our physical distance when around others,” Hoffman said. “This includes participating in sports or other extracurricular activities, even if outdoors. Following these mitigation strategies help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and allows us to continue to do the things we want to do.”