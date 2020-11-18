Circle K offsite improvements to begin
COTTONWOOD -- DG Fenn Construction will begin offsite improvements surrounding the new Circle K development located at the northwest corner of Mingus Avenue and Main Street Thursday, Nov. 19.
This work will entail the installation of concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, and driveway entrances around the perimeter of the development as well as a new bus pull-out on Mingus Avenue.
Traffic in this area will be affected by construction efforts. Parking will not be permitted around work sites.
There may be a need for temporary lane or road closures as equipment or materials move in and out of the site. Residences and businesses adjacent to this development will remain accessible throughout the construction. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to follow all posted signs.
Construction will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Work is expected to take several weeks to complete. If you are within the active work zone limits, park your vehicles safely and legally outside of those limits.
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Hung jury in Cruz trial
- Cruz case is in jury’s hands
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Camp Verde hit hardest by COVID-19 among Verde Valley schools
- Traffic stop uncovers 38 pounds of methamphetamine
- For second time this week, Arizona sees 3,000+ new COVID cases in single day
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: