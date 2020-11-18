Circle K offsite improvements to begin

COTTONWOOD -- DG Fenn Construction will begin offsite improvements surrounding the new Circle K development located at the northwest corner of Mingus Avenue and Main Street Thursday, Nov. 19.

This work will entail the installation of concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, and driveway entrances around the perimeter of the development as well as a new bus pull-out on Mingus Avenue.

Traffic in this area will be affected by construction efforts. Parking will not be permitted around work sites.

There may be a need for temporary lane or road closures as equipment or materials move in and out of the site. Residences and businesses adjacent to this development will remain accessible throughout the construction. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to follow all posted signs.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Work is expected to take several weeks to complete. If you are within the active work zone limits, park your vehicles safely and legally outside of those limits.