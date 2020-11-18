OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 18
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Circle K offsite improvements to begin

Offsite improvement work for the new Cottonwood Circle K development will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work is expected to take several weeks to complete. VVN/Dan Engler

Offsite improvement work for the new Cottonwood Circle K development will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work is expected to take several weeks to complete. VVN/Dan Engler

Staff Report
Originally Published: November 18, 2020 11:05 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- DG Fenn Construction will begin offsite improvements surrounding the new Circle K development located at the northwest corner of Mingus Avenue and Main Street Thursday, Nov. 19.

This work will entail the installation of concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, and driveway entrances around the perimeter of the development as well as a new bus pull-out on Mingus Avenue.

Traffic in this area will be affected by construction efforts. Parking will not be permitted around work sites.

There may be a need for temporary lane or road closures as equipment or materials move in and out of the site. Residences and businesses adjacent to this development will remain accessible throughout the construction. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to follow all posted signs.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Work is expected to take several weeks to complete. If you are within the active work zone limits, park your vehicles safely and legally outside of those limits.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News