Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case

CLARKDALE – Early Wednesday afternoon, the Clarkdale Police Department announced an investigation is taking place regarding a suspicious death in a residential area.

In a news release, Clarkdale police said that at about 10 a.m. today, police were dispatched to the Rincon Drive neighborhood for a suspicious death.

Police are investigating on scene and conducting interviews.

It is believed this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community, the release states.

As it is an active investigation, additional details are not available now, police said.

Clarkdale police will provide updates via press release and posts on the Clarkdale Police Department’s Facebook page.

