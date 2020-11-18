Increased demand for YRP mentorship creates need for volunteers

The Yavapai Reentry Project, a project of MATFORCE, works with community members returning from incarceration. One of the programs the Yavapai Reentry Project (YRP) offers participants is the opportunity to be paired with a community coach. These coaches are trained volunteer mentors that offer the opportunity for community support, to help create hope for their future, and to restore and rebuild participants’ lives.

Brenda Buenrostro, YRP project coordinator, recently expressed her excitement and concern at the sudden growth of the mentoring program. “Over the years we have experienced a steady growth of participants in the Community Coach Program. And it has been an amazingly successful mentorship program. But, because of recent procedural changes at the state level participant involvement has increased exponentially. We are excited to see this amount of growth in this impactful program. But, we don’t have enough volunteer coaches to meet the new demand.”

Become a community coach today through this proven successful mentoring program. Receive free training to learn needed skills for working one-on-one in helping provide referrals, emotional support and resources for formerly incarcerated individuals. No experience, prior qualifications, or education is needed. All that is needed is the desire to help.

The next community coach training is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With respect for rising COVID cases in our communities, this training will be held online.

For more information or to register to learn more about becoming a Community Coach email info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or call (928) 708-0100.

For more details about YRP or the Community Coach Program visit YavapaiReentryProject.org.