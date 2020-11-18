State reports 3,206 new COVID-19 cases; 53 deaths

For the fourth time in the past nine days, Arizona has experienced more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Wednesday morning COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 3,206 positive tests documented Tuesday, combined with 53 deaths.

That puts the state’s cumulative totals since testing began in January at 283,102 cases and 6,365 deaths. Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is holding steady at 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 87%.

Arizona’s November daily average for new cases is now dangerously close to the numbers seen during the peak months of June and July. Arizona is currently averaging more than twice as many deaths on a daily basis than what the state averaged last month. COVID-19 deaths in Arizona are at their highest level since August.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 35,629 cases and 384 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,095 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,545 of the state’s 6,365 deaths. There have been 1,000 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 180,608 since testing began. Arizona is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state as well.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 33,822 cases.

-Yuma County, 15,788 cases.

-Pinal County, 14,154 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,295 cases.

-Coconino County, 6,537cases.

-Mohave County, 5,271 cases

-Apache County, 4,564 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.37 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (133,631), with 359 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 32,470 times with 4,545 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County data will be updated later today when the latest information becomes available.

Hospital Reports

Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 13 COVID-positive patient admitted with four tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 67 patients with 10 in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 32 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 205 patients; 43 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 11.4 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 248,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 55.6 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.34 million deaths and 35.8 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case