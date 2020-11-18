Yavapai County reports 135 new COVID cases in past day; 45 in the Verde Valley

The surge in new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County and the Verde Valley continues this week with 135 new cases being reported in the past day.

Of those 135 new cases, 45 have been reported in the Verde Valley, according to the Wednesday report from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The Wednesday YCCHS report shows the biggest concentration of new cases coming from the Prescott and Prescott Valley communities.

Prescott Valley has the highest rate of infections in the past day with 40 new cases, followed by Prescott and Cottonwood with 28 and 21, respectively. There were a dozen new cases reported in both Sedona and Chino Valley.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 3,841 cases of coronavirus with 102 deaths and 1,679 recoveries.

Community Health Services has confirmed 1,327 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-561 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-323 in Camp Verde.

-199 in Sedona.

-93 in Clarkdale.

-92 in Rimrock.

-73 in Cornville.

-60 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-8 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 57,457 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.1% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 2,197-1,779 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 13 COVID-positive patient admitted with four tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 67 patients with 10 in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 32 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 205 patients; 43 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.