4,000-plus new COVID cases in Arizona in past day
For the first time since July 9, Arizona is reporting more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in the past day.
The Thursday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 4,123 new cases since Wednesday, combined with 19 deaths.
The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.
Thursday’s 4,000-plus new cases pushes November’s daily average to 2,208, the second-highest tally this year only behind July’s average of 2,997 per day.
Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 287,225 positive tests and 6,384 deaths.
Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is holding steady at 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has jumped to 89%.
COVID-19 cases and deaths by month
-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.
-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.
-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.
-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.
-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.
-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.
-So for in November, 39,752 cases and 403 deaths
Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:
-May, 415 new cases each day.
-June, 2,130 new cases each day.
-July, 2,997 new cases each day.
-August, 816 cases each day.
-September, 545 cases each day.
-October, 910 cases each day.
-So for in November, 2,208 cases each day.
