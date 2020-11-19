4,000-plus new COVID cases in Arizona in past day

For the first time since July 9, Arizona is reporting more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in the past day.

The Thursday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 4,123 new cases since Wednesday, combined with 19 deaths.

The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.

Thursday’s 4,000-plus new cases pushes November’s daily average to 2,208, the second-highest tally this year only behind July’s average of 2,997 per day.

Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 287,225 positive tests and 6,384 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is holding steady at 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has jumped to 89%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 39,752 cases and 403 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,208 cases each day.