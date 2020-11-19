OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Nov. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

4,000-plus new COVID cases in Arizona in past day

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: November 19, 2020 9:28 a.m.

For the first time since July 9, Arizona is reporting more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in the past day.

The Thursday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 4,123 new cases since Wednesday, combined with 19 deaths.

The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.

Thursday’s 4,000-plus new cases pushes November’s daily average to 2,208, the second-highest tally this year only behind July’s average of 2,997 per day.

Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 287,225 positive tests and 6,384 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is holding steady at 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has jumped to 89%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 39,752 cases and 403 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,208 cases each day.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News