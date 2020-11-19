Yavapai County COVID-19 cases reach ‘substantial transmission level’

Yavapai County COVID-19 cases have now reached a “substantial transmission level,” according to the Thursday report from the county’s Community Health Services.

Since Wednesday, the county has added 101 new cases, including 35 in the Verde Valley.

The Prescott-Prescott Valley area is responsible for the bulk of the new cases – 46 in all – while Cottonwood and Camp Verde have turned in the highest numbers in the Verde Valley with 12 and 10 new cases, respectively, in the past day.

Verde Valley Medical Center Thursday reported it currently has admitted 15 patients with COVID-19, with tests pending for six other patients. The Cottonwood hospital has a current census of 67 patients, nine of whom are in critical care.

To the north, Flagstaff Medical Center reported 28 positive tests with 12 results pending. FMC has admitted 197 patients; 42 of those patients are in critical care.

“Yavapai County’s cases per 100K went up to 133 per 100k vs 80 per 100K the week prior – which is at the substantial transmission level. The percent positivity rate rose from 4.9% to 7.6%, and hospitalization visits for COVID-like illnesses increase from 3.8% to 5.0%. With one criterion above the threshold, Yavapai County remains in the moderate status with the recommended delivery model for school as hybrid,” explained YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.

She continued: “In yesterday’s press conference Dr. Cara Christ, Director of ADHS, urged people to move Thanksgiving celebrations outside, wear a mask, minimize the number of guests, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, avoid self-serve or buffets, and to celebrate virtually if possibly in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Governor Ducey announced testing sites and health campaigns at Sky Harbor, Mesa-Gateway and Tucson International airports. According to ADHS, Dr. Christ will work with the airports to launch testing sites, allowing incomers to get tested immediately with quick turnaround for results. The department will also work with airports to establish inbound messaging around the importance of wearing masks and information on where travelers can get tested. The Governor also indicated new guidelines would be released by ADHS to keep students and staff at school safe.”

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 4,077 cases of coronavirus with 102 deaths and 1,679 recoveries.

Community Health Services has confirmed 1,445 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-573 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-333 in Camp Verde.

-205 in Sedona.

-96 in Clarkdale.

-93 in Rimrock.

-75 in Cornville.

-61 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-8 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 58,016 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 92.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 2,262-1,815 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.