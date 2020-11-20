4,000-plus new COVID cases in Arizona for second straight day

For the second consecutive day, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.

The Friday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 4,471 new cases since Thursday, combined with 43 deaths.

Friday’s 4,000-plus new cases pushes November’s daily average to 2,327, the second-highest tally this year only behind July’s average of 2,997 per day. November’s daily average for COVID-19 deaths is at its highest level since August.

Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 291,696 positive tests and 6,427 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio has risen to 9.8%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 88%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 44,223 cases and 446 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,327 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,590 of the state’s 6,427 deaths. There have been 1,011 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 185,580 since testing began. Arizona is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state as well.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 34,985 cases.

-Yuma County, 16,042 cases.

-Pinal County, 14,851 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,444 cases.

-Coconino County, 6,765 cases.

-Mohave County, 5,482 cases

-Apache County, 4,741 cases.

-Yavapai County, 4,095 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.41 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio rising to 9.8%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (137,386), with 363 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 33,584 times with 4,590 deaths.

Yavapai County

Hospital Reports

Friday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 16 COVID-positive patient admitted with two tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 62 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 26 positive tests with 13 results pending. FMC has admitted 210 patients; 43 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 11.8 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 252,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 55.6 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.34 million deaths and 35.8 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case