Cottonwood Area Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19
A driver for the Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the City of Cottonwood.
That driver has begun the mandatory quarantine period according to CDC guidelines, the news release states.
CAT disinfects all buses as required. All drivers sit behind a protective enclosure and wear a mask while driving with passengers. Drivers and staff are being tested to ensure that the virus has not spread to additional staff members.
Currently all routes will run as scheduled. Riders may call (928) 634-2287 or check www.ride-cat.com to check on their bus route.
“The City of Cottonwood takes this very seriously and are taking all necessary steps to protect riders and employees,” the news release states.
The city is asking passengers to help with basic hygiene procedures:
• Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least for 20 seconds,
• Wear a mask or face covering while on the bus,
• Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and
• Please stay home if you are feeling sick.
All buses will have disinfectant available on the bus.
For more information about Cottonwood Area Transit, call the CAT office at 938-634-2287, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
