Obituary: Laura Manthei Cross 1926-2020

Laura Manthei Cross passed away at home on November 17, 2020. She was born April 20, 1926 in Lake Linden, Michigan to Dr. W.A. Manthei and Ruth Orr Manthei.

Laura attended Lake Linden (Michigan) High School and graduated class of 1943. She attended Pine Manor College class of 1945 in Wellesley, Massachusetts and then graduated from the University of Michigan class of 1947, Ann Arbor, Michigan, with at B.A. in History.

Laura married Mark W. Cross in 1950 in Lake Linden, Michigan.

She worked for newspapers; Advertising and Marketing 1947 – 1953. She worked as a Marketing Research Specialist in Chicago, Advertising Representative for the Association of Weekly Newspapers in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She did volunteer work for various organizations from 1953, including Secretary of the Intermountain Ski Association.

Laura was a homemaker after 1953. She enjoyed the opportunity to live in different places in this country and the world as part of the Chevron family. She was an accomplished competitive skier, skiing in various competitions. Laura loved music, traveling, and reading about real life events and other “general” up to date news on local and world affairs and people. She kept herself well informed.

Laura enjoyed her time and activities in the outdoor world including plenty of hiking and walking, ice skating, biking, tennis, and skiing.

Laura is survived by her husband of 70 years; daughters, Nora Cross Sanderlin (Scott) and Sallie Cross Shore (Rick); sons, Mark M. Cross (Mary) and Mike W. Cross; grandchildren, Justin Cross, Rachel Curtis, Michael Cross, Kathryn Defilippo and Trevor Sanderlin and 12 great-grandchildren.

Information provided by survivors.