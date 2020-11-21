Norman 'Bud' Deal 1933 - 2020

Norman “Bud” Deal May 8, 1933 - November 9, 2020 Norman Deal died peacefully at his home in Cottonwood Arizona on November 9, 2020. He was 87 years old.

Norman was born on May 8, 1933 to Norman “Jim” Deal and Maudie Faye Moon of Glendale Arizona.



After graduating from Phoenix Union High School in 1950, Norman was drafted by the United States Army and sent to serve in the Korean War. After serving in the military, Norman returned to Arizona and began his career with Mountain Bell Telephone Co. from which he retired after 35 years.



On August 5th, 1955 Norman married his wife, Millie Smith in Phoenix. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 5th, 2020.

Norman and Millie raised 4 sons, Dennis, Glenn, Brent and Aaron. Norman is survived by his wife, Millie Deal; children, Dennis (Dora), Glenn (Patty), Brent and Aaron; grandsons, Cody and Nicholas; granddaughter, Courtney and great-granddaughter, Millie. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua.



No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.



Information provided by survivors.