OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 21
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Norman 'Bud' Deal 1933 - 2020

Norman 'Bud' Deal

Norman 'Bud' Deal

Originally Published: November 21, 2020 10:42 a.m.

Norman “Bud” Deal May 8, 1933 - November 9, 2020 Norman Deal died peacefully at his home in Cottonwood Arizona on November 9, 2020. He was 87 years old.

Norman was born on May 8, 1933 to Norman “Jim” Deal and Maudie Faye Moon of Glendale Arizona.

After graduating from Phoenix Union High School in 1950, Norman was drafted by the United States Army and sent to serve in the Korean War. After serving in the military, Norman returned to Arizona and began his career with Mountain Bell Telephone Co. from which he retired after 35 years.

On August 5th, 1955 Norman married his wife, Millie Smith in Phoenix. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 5th, 2020.

Norman and Millie raised 4 sons, Dennis, Glenn, Brent and Aaron. Norman is survived by his wife, Millie Deal; children, Dennis (Dora), Glenn (Patty), Brent and Aaron; grandsons, Cody and Nicholas; granddaughter, Courtney and great-granddaughter, Millie. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News