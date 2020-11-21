Norman 'Bud' Deal 1933 - 2020
Norman “Bud” Deal May 8, 1933 - November 9, 2020 Norman Deal died peacefully at his home in Cottonwood Arizona on November 9, 2020. He was 87 years old.
Norman was born on May 8, 1933 to Norman “Jim” Deal and Maudie Faye Moon of Glendale Arizona.
After graduating from Phoenix Union High School in 1950, Norman was drafted by the United States Army and sent to serve in the Korean War. After serving in the military, Norman returned to Arizona and began his career with Mountain Bell Telephone Co. from which he retired after 35 years.
On August 5th, 1955 Norman married his wife, Millie Smith in Phoenix. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 5th, 2020.
Norman and Millie raised 4 sons, Dennis, Glenn, Brent and Aaron. Norman is survived by his wife, Millie Deal; children, Dennis (Dora), Glenn (Patty), Brent and Aaron; grandsons, Cody and Nicholas; granddaughter, Courtney and great-granddaughter, Millie. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
Information provided by survivors.
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Hung jury in Cruz trial
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Traffic stop uncovers 38 pounds of methamphetamine
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases reach ‘substantial transmission level’
- Camp Verde hit hardest by COVID-19 among Verde Valley schools
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- For second time this week, Arizona sees 3,000+ new COVID cases in single day
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: