Obituary: Duane D. Dewey

Duane D. Dewey, 70 of Irons, Michigan passed away at home under Hospice Care following a long battle with cancer.

Duane was born in Flint, Michigan to Gerald Wesley Dewey and Udeen Mae Swain. He graduated from Imlay City High School in 1968 and was drafted into the US Army where he was stationed in Germany as a radio/teletype operator until 1971.



Duane owned and operated Dewey’s Well Drilling in Wellston, Michigan 1975 – 1995, then he moved with his wife and son to Cottonwood, Arizona, where he owned and operated Dewey’s Plumbing, Inc. 2003 – 2015.

In 2017, Duane purchased a lake property in Irons, Michigan that he first saw in the early 1980’s and fell in love with.



He spent the next couple of years building his dream home and on November 7th, 2019 he and his wife and numerous pets left Arizona and headed home to Michigan.

Duane worked every day of his life, neither retirement nor cancer could slow him down. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and yes work.



Duane is survived by his wife of 36 years, Renee’ (Clapsaddle) Dewey of Irons, Michigan; his sister, Debra (Mark) Makedonsky of Imlay City, Michigan; his son, Michael (Crystal) Dewey of Irons, Michigan; 2 grandsons, Mason and Chase Dewey of Irons, Michigan; brother and sister-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many friends from Michigan to Arizona as he never met a stranger. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Dewey and Udeen Swain;, a brother, Randy Dewey; a son, David Dewey and a daughter, Marcia Dewey.



Due to Covid19 restrictions the family will plan a memorial/celebration of life service at a later date (summer of 2021) and will provide notification at that time.

Due to Covid19 restrictions the family will plan a memorial/celebration of life service at a later date (summer of 2021) and will provide notification at that time.



