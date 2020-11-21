Obituary: Raul Gonzales 1956-2020

Raul Gonzales born March 25, 1956, passed away November 8, 2020.



Raul was a 1974 graduate of Mingus Union High School class of 1974. He played football for Mingus and made All-Star Conference.

He also played baseball and received a 2-year scholarship to Yavapai Jr. College. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.



Raul was preceded in death by his father, Martin Cardona Gonzales and his mother, Isabelle “Chavela” Calistro; brothers, Louis “Cookie” Calistro and Roberto “Berta” Gonzales.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth “Juju” Gonzales and 3 grandchildren, Sabastian, Devani and Remi; siblings, Dan (Maxine) Soto, Virginia (John), Richard, Rosella (Chuck), Lorenzo “LeRoy”, Carlos (Dawn), Frank (Kim), Marcus, Henry (Kelly), Paula and of course, his Monday Night Poker Buddies.

He was known to his many nieces and nephews as Uncle “Fatboy”, Tio Raul, Uncle Raul and Uncle Oreo. Also known to many family friends as “Chapulin”. We are missing our Fedora sporting “Sharp Guy” May you rest in Paradise.



Private family services were held.

