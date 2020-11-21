Obituary: Raul Gonzales 1956-2020
Raul Gonzales born March 25, 1956, passed away November 8, 2020.
Raul was a 1974 graduate of Mingus Union High School class of 1974. He played football for Mingus and made All-Star Conference.
He also played baseball and received a 2-year scholarship to Yavapai Jr. College. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.
Raul was preceded in death by his father, Martin Cardona Gonzales and his mother, Isabelle “Chavela” Calistro; brothers, Louis “Cookie” Calistro and Roberto “Berta” Gonzales.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth “Juju” Gonzales and 3 grandchildren, Sabastian, Devani and Remi; siblings, Dan (Maxine) Soto, Virginia (John), Richard, Rosella (Chuck), Lorenzo “LeRoy”, Carlos (Dawn), Frank (Kim), Marcus, Henry (Kelly), Paula and of course, his Monday Night Poker Buddies.
He was known to his many nieces and nephews as Uncle “Fatboy”, Tio Raul, Uncle Raul and Uncle Oreo. Also known to many family friends as “Chapulin”. We are missing our Fedora sporting “Sharp Guy” May you rest in Paradise.
Private family services were held.
A guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Hung jury in Cruz trial
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Traffic stop uncovers 38 pounds of methamphetamine
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases reach ‘substantial transmission level’
- Camp Verde hit hardest by COVID-19 among Verde Valley schools
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- For second time this week, Arizona sees 3,000+ new COVID cases in single day
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: