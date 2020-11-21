OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 21
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Raul Gonzales 1956-2020

Raul Gonzales

Raul Gonzales

Originally Published: November 21, 2020 10:27 a.m.

Raul Gonzales born March 25, 1956, passed away November 8, 2020.

Raul was a 1974 graduate of Mingus Union High School class of 1974. He played football for Mingus and made All-Star Conference.

He also played baseball and received a 2-year scholarship to Yavapai Jr. College. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.

Raul was preceded in death by his father, Martin Cardona Gonzales and his mother, Isabelle “Chavela” Calistro; brothers, Louis “Cookie” Calistro and Roberto “Berta” Gonzales.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth “Juju” Gonzales and 3 grandchildren, Sabastian, Devani and Remi; siblings, Dan (Maxine) Soto, Virginia (John), Richard, Rosella (Chuck), Lorenzo “LeRoy”, Carlos (Dawn), Frank (Kim), Marcus, Henry (Kelly), Paula and of course, his Monday Night Poker Buddies.

He was known to his many nieces and nephews as Uncle “Fatboy”, Tio Raul, Uncle Raul and Uncle Oreo. Also known to many family friends as “Chapulin”. We are missing our Fedora sporting “Sharp Guy” May you rest in Paradise.

Private family services were held.

A guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News