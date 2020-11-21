Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
Wendy Jones Blauert was born on December 1, 1963 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Bill and Dorothy Williamson. She grew up in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from the University of Toledo in 1988 with a degree in Marketing.
Over the next several years, Wendy lived in California, Florida and Arizona. In 2014, Wendy earned her real estate license in Prescott, Ariz. and then moved to Sedona in 2015.
Soon after moving to Sedona, Wendy met Dave Blauert. They married on December 1, 2017. Wendy always said she wanted to make it easy for Dave by marrying him on her birthday. He would only have to remember that one date – December 1st!
With Dave, Wendy became extremely involved in the Sedona/Verde Valley community. She was a member of the Sedona Elks Lodge, Director of Sedona Main Street Partners, and was recently elected to the Board of the Sedona Heritage Museum. Wendy will always be remembered for her generosity with community involvement and her willingness to volunteer and help wherever needed.
Wendy is survived by her husband, David Blauert; his daughters, Lauren Blauert and Spring Devouex; her parents, Bill and Dorothy Williamson; her brother, Will Williamson (wife Alona); two nieces; one nephew; five grandnieces and three grandnephews. Services to be 2:00 pm on December 5 at the Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona.
Seating is limited but a Zoom link will be available at www.churchoftheredrocks.com. An online guest book is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
