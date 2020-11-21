Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has released the following video, including body cam footage of a deputy-involved shooting of an armed 56-year-old Village of Oak Creek woman at a domestic disturbance call.

UPDATE AT 5 P.M. MONDAY, NOV. 9

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a 56-year-old Village of Oak Creek woman after she pulled a gun on him during a domestic disturbance call, according to a YCSO release Monday afternoon.

YCSO said, in a news release, deputies were called to the 5500 block of Cathedral Rock Drive in the Village of Oak Creek at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, for a domestic disturbance in which the female subject involved had discharged a firearm.

Upon arrival, the subject confronted deputies outside of her residence armed with a handgun. After multiple attempts at de-escalation and negotiations as well as numerous verbal commands to drop the weapon, the subject brandished the firearm.

In response to the threat to himself and the other first responders, a patrol sergeant and 16-year veteran of YCSO fired a single shot striking the woman and killing her.

The subject, identified as 56-year-old Wendy Jones, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

None of the YCSO deputies involved were injured during the encounter.

At the request of YCSO Sheriff Scott Mascher, the incident is currently under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

No other details about the incident have been released.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL POST AT 6:30 A.M. MONDAY, NOV. 9

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office provided a limited amount of information this weekend about a person who was shot and killed in a confrontation with a deputy.

YCSO said, in a news release, deputies were called to a residential part of the Village of Oak Creek at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, for a disturbance.

YCSO spokesman Christopher Wilson said the incident occurred in an area in the 0-100 block of Cathedral Rock Drive, off of Bell Rock Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the release states, a deputy encountered an armed suspect. Gunfire occurred and the suspect was killed, YCSO said.

No details have been released about the suspect.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Per protocol, the release states, Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Shoot Investigation Team was called to investigate.

Wilson said there are no suspects at-large. He said since DPS is investigating, all further details will come from that agency.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.