Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE — A 74-year-old Camp Verde man is in the Yavapai County Detention Center on charges related to the shooting death of his 52-year-old son.
At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office deputies responded to the 1200 Block of North Esther Parkway in Camp Verde to a report of a domestic violence.
According to a news release from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Gary Lowell Bates of Camp Verde is accused of shooting his 52-year-old son Chad Bates.
Chad Bates, a Camp Verde resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from the Yavapai Apache Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation team is assisting in the ongoing investigation, the news release stated.
Bates has been taken into custody and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center in Camp Verde and has been charged with first-degree murder.
The Marshal’s Office stated that it will release additional information as it becomes available.
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases reach ‘substantial transmission level’
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Traffic stop uncovers 38 pounds of methamphetamine
- Increase in hospitalizations a growing concern for Northern Arizona Healthcare leadership
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood felon arrested on new drug, weapons charges
- AZ COVID cases now at highest level since July
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: