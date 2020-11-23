Local labs see rush on COVID tests before Thanksgiving holiday

VERDE VALLEY -- Officials fear that holiday travel and Thanksgiving gathering will fuel the pandemic, which has prompted a rush of COVID testing.

Also, rising COVID-19 numbers in the Verde Valley and across the country have caused more people to get tested.

“Spectrum Healthcare reports that the demand in Yavapai County for COVID-19 testing is at an all-time high,” explained Terri Farneti, spokesperson for the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

“People may be taking that extra precaution to protect their families and friends during the holiday,” Farneti said, especially because of the new spike of COVID-19 cases in the Verde Valley and Yavapai County.

“It’s important to know the next day or the day after you may have a different situation after testing,” Farneti said. “It’s not a guarantee that on another day you’ll still be negative.”

Commercial labs are seeing a spike in COVID-19 tests, Farneti said. This is causing results at commercial labs to take between two to four days.

“If people are traveling to visit with family, they may get tested to ensure they would not spread it within their families,” Farneti said.

“Spectrum has performed 2,132 rapid tests county-wide in the last four weeks,” she added.

Many people are also getting tests at local pharmacies and a new at-home test has just been approved.

“The test requires a prescription and works in about 30 minutes,” Farneti said. This test will be available across the country in spring, 2021, at $50, she added

If people are traveling to states with restrictions, they are lining up to get tested. Some states, such as Arizona, have no restrictions, she said.

Farneti recommended people isolate as much as possible before traveling to lessen the likelihood of contracting COVID-19. She also recommended people get a flu vaccine.

The CDC also recommends that people get tested for COVID and stay home (quarantine) for 14 days after their last contact with a person who has had COVID-19 before traveling.

If you are hosting a Thanksgiving gathering, the CDC recommends you limit the number of guests; clean and disinfect; have a small outdoor meal; have guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils; wear a mask when not eating; and avoid having guests going in and out of the kitchen.

The YCCHS list of testing sites in the Verde Valley includes: Spectrum Healthcare – Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center, Immediate Care, NextCare Urgent Care and Mingus Medical Care.

They don’t list all the pharmacies that are testing, Farnati said. CVS in Sedona and Cottonwood are doing COVID-19 testing.