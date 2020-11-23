Yavapai-Apache Transit plans Prescott route expansion in coming year
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: November 23, 2020 2:47 p.m.
Most Read
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases reach ‘substantial transmission level’
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Traffic stop uncovers 38 pounds of methamphetamine
- Increase in hospitalizations a growing concern for Northern Arizona Healthcare leadership
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood felon arrested on new drug, weapons charges
- AZ COVID cases now at highest level since July
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: