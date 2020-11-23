Yavapai County COVID-19 cases continue to soar; Cottonwood reports most weekend infections

COVID-19 continues to spread at unprecedented levels in the Verde Valley and throughout Yavapai County, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti’s Monday update shows 396 new COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths over the weekend throughout the county.

The majority of those new positive tests were confirmed in the Verde Valley, which accounted for 205 of Yavapai County’s 396 weekend tests.

Cottonwood was the hardest hit community in Yavapai County over the weekend with 89 new cases since Friday. Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported it currently has 21 patients admitted with COVID 19. In all, the Cottonwood hospital has 62 admissions, including six in critical care.

Elsewhere in Yavapai County, Prescott reported 83 positive COVID tests over the weekend; Prescott Valley, 65; Camp Verde, 38; and Sedona 25.

Community Health Services has confirmed 1,713 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-686 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-383 in Camp Verde.

-246 in Sedona.

-115 in Clarkdale.

-110 in Rimrock.

-91 in Cornville.

-72 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-9 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 60,598 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 92.3% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 2,560-2,079 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Throughout Arizona

After having more than 4,000 new cases reported three times in four days Sunday, the Monday COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 2,659 new cases Monday. That pushes the state’s cumulative caseload since testing began to 302,324 with 6,464 deaths.

The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio has risen to 9.9%. Throughout Arizona hospitals, 90% of the intensive care unit beds are filled.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 54,842 cases and 483 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,492 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,620 of the state’s 6,464 deaths. There have been 1,014 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 191,503 since testing began. Arizona is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state as well.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 36,659 cases.

-Yuma County, 16,826 cases.

-Pinal County, 15,345 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,654 cases.

-Coconino County, 6,988 cases.

-Mohave County, 5,643 cases

-Apache County, 4,921 cases.

-Yavapai County, 4,529 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.48 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio rising to 9.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (141,982), with 365 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 34,953 times with 4,620 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 12.3 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 257,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 58.7 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.39 million deaths and 37.5 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 23, 302, 323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case