Camp Verde cancels Christmas Craft Bazaar, Parade of Lights
Camp Verde Parks and Recreation has decided to cancel this year’s Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights, events that had been scheduled for Dec. 12.
“After much discussion, this decision was made based primarily on the fact that the COVID-19 numbers are rising sharply in our community and are headed to rates comparable or higher than this summer,” Parks and Recreation stated in a media release. “When making decisions like this, staff focuses on our mission to provide quality opportunities to our diverse population and at this time we feel the risk is too great to the community as a whole. We are concerned for the safety and well-being of our community members, vendors, volunteers and staff, and maintain that uppermost in our decision process.
“Staff understands the community’s desire to have opportunities and a return to normalcy but at this time based on current and projected conditions we feel that holding these events is not appropriate,” the media release also stated.
For more information, email parks@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0820. Press “Option No. 3.”
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases reach ‘substantial transmission level’
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Traffic stop uncovers 38 pounds of methamphetamine
- Increase in hospitalizations a growing concern for Northern Arizona Healthcare leadership
- Cottonwood felon arrested on new drug, weapons charges
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: