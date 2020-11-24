Camp Verde cancels Christmas Craft Bazaar, Parade of Lights

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation has decided to cancel this year’s Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights, events that had been scheduled for Dec. 12.

“After much discussion, this decision was made based primarily on the fact that the COVID-19 numbers are rising sharply in our community and are headed to rates comparable or higher than this summer,” Parks and Recreation stated in a media release. “When making decisions like this, staff focuses on our mission to provide quality opportunities to our diverse population and at this time we feel the risk is too great to the community as a whole. We are concerned for the safety and well-being of our community members, vendors, volunteers and staff, and maintain that uppermost in our decision process.

“Staff understands the community’s desire to have opportunities and a return to normalcy but at this time based on current and projected conditions we feel that holding these events is not appropriate,” the media release also stated.

For more information, email parks@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0820. Press “Option No. 3.”