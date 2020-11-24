Community events and announcements: Nov. 24, 2020

Explore Verde Valley night sky near the last new moon of 2020

Did you know that Camp Verde, Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek and Cottonwood are each officially designated as International Dark Sky Communities by the International Dark-Sky Association?

Learn more about this special designation and become better acquainted with the wonders of astronomy by attending a free Verde Valley Dark Sky Virtual Science Cafe from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Register at vvdarkskysciencecafe.eventbrite.com.

Get ready for the Science Cafe with a Facebook Watch Party at 6:10 p.m. on the Camp Verde Community Library Facebook page, then tune in to the Dark-Sky Science Cafe for an informational and interactive presentation facilitated by Zack Garcia.

Then, step outside, look up at the night sky, and practice what you learned. Stargazers are encouraged to share what they see in the skies from their own backyards at #VVlovesSTEM.

The keynote speaker of this online event will be the renowned director of Lowell Observatory, Jeffrey Hall. Other presenters include Dave Jones from the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community, Kal Mannis from the Arizona Science Center, Erin Cody from the Verde NRCD Environmental Education Center, and Laurie Altringer from the Science Vortex Children’s STEM+Art Center.

Participants will learn about the importance of protecting the night sky from light pollution, the effects of gravity in the solar system, and easy-to-use astronomy apps for identifying stellar objects. This science cafe is designed to appeal to all ages, from children to seniors!

The Verde Valley Dark Sky Virtual Science Cafe is a collaborative effort led by the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community, the Camp Verde Community Library, the Science Vortex of the Verde Valley, and the Verde NRCD Environmental Education Center.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is a new non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving Camp Verde’s dark night skies through public education and other related events and initiatives.

This is the first of twelve events designed to expand science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning opportunities for people of all ages throughout the Verde Valley.

Learn more about the host organizations at:

www.facebook.com/Camp-Verde-Dark-Sky-Community

www.facebook.com/campverdelibrary

www.vnrcdeec.org

www.sciencevortex.org

Senior sweater giving tree

Each year, the Verde Valley Senior center hosts a sweater party to benefit lower income seniors who receive meals. Although 2020 has been a challenge, vulnerable seniors are still in need.

Instead of hosting a gathering at one of our homes, Deb Garrison has generously offered to invite the public to drop off the sweaters at the Christmas tree which will be set up in front of Small Batch in Old Town Cottonwood the day of the Cottonwood Holiday Parade. Small Batch is at 1044 N. Main St., Cottonwood next to Burning Tree Cellars.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, drop by your sweater or sweatshirt in a gift bag. For your generosity we will have a small bag of cookies, candy or bread for you to take home with you with our gratitude.

Clark Memorial Library shifts to curbside pickup

Clark Memorial Library has shifted to curbside pickup as the Town of Clarkdale has ramped up its safety measures.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, patrons will be able to pick up holds curbside at Clark Memorial Library as the Town of Clarkdale closes its offices to in-person traffic.

Procedures have been set up to keep both staff and patrons safe, while giving patrons access to a wide variety of materials. Visit ycfld.org to search the library catalog and place holds for pickup.

Follow this process to order and pick up your items:

-Visit ycfld.org to browse or search the library catalog. Don't have internet at home or not sure what you want? Call your library staff and ask them to recommend something.

-Place holds through the online catalog or by calling or emailing your branch library and ask for help placing your holds.

-When your items arrive at the branch, you will be notified.

-Come to the library during open hours. If you have a cell phone, call 928-634-5423 when you arrive to pick up your items. If you don’t have a cell phone, call from home and arrange a time for pickup.

-Open your trunk and stay in the vehicle.

-Library staff will bring your items out and put them in the trunk after verifying your identity. We take your privacy and the security of your account seriously and want to make sure everyone gets the correct items.

Return your items to the library drop box when you are finished with them. All items will be quarantined for 72 hours, so public and staff can feel confident they are safe to handle.

Clark Memorial Library has a vast digital library and online learning resources available through its website, ycfld.org.

Visit my.nicheacademy.com/yavapai/course/1451 for a tutorial on using our most popular eBook and downloadable audiobook platform. If you don’t have a library card, you can apply for one online.

Camp Verde postpones start of Grasshopper Basketball season

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation has postponed the start of the 5th-8th grade Grasshopper basketball season.

This decision was made because of increased COVID numbers and also the fact the Arizona Interscholastic Association has postponed the start of winter sports seasons for the state’s high schools.

“Currently there are no other recreational agencies in Arizona doing indoor programming or planning for the near future,” Parks and Recreation stated in a media release. “Our thought for now is that we will look at having a three-on-three league for the 5th-8th grade starting mid-February or early March. We will also have to consider the schedule of middle school winter sports and the Spring Little League season when programming as we do not want to interfere or compete with those programs. We are actively looking for suggestions and solutions to allow us to provide programming.”

For more information, email parks@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0820. Press “Option No. 3.”

Innovative ways to fix America’s political system

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, join the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College in Sedona/Verde Valley for a special online post-election program called “There’s Hope: Innovative Ways to Fix American’s Broken Political System.”

This program will feature Paul Friedman, retired university professor, author, OLLI teacher and award-winning leader/collaborator. Also featured will be Neal Simon, author of Contract to Unite America: Ten Reforms to Reclaim Our Republic and a 2018 Independent candidate for U.S Senator from Maryland.

Register for this Zoom event for $15 at yc.edu/OLLISVfundraiser.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College/Sedona/Verde Valley offers academic, not-for-credit programs for adults 50 years old or older at program sites at Verde Valley Campus, Sedona Center, and Camp Verde Library.

OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley is a program of the Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College. For more information, contact Linda Shook, associate dean Sedona Center and OLLI Director Sedona/Verde Valley, at 928-649-4270, ollisv@yc.edu or yc.edu/v5content/lifelong-learning/olli-sedona-verde.

OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley is one of only five two-year colleges who are members of the Osher Lifelong Learning network that is home to 124 OLLI programs in all 50 states.

Sew-Along with Allyn: Where Happiness is Homemade

Allyn Watson has created a series of online classes showcasing a variety of sewing and craft projects for beginners. This popular series is posted to the Camp Verde Community Library’s Events Calendar and Facebook page on the third Friday of each month at 9 a.m.

Supplies will be posted to the calendar and the library Facebook page the week prior.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Loop Road.

Catholic Charities Community Outreach

Need affordable housing? Need food or financial assistance? Meet with representatives from Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services in the Camp Verde Community Library’s Key Lime Room on Tuesday, Dec. 1 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and the first Tuesday of every month.

Get help with veterans’ services, housing issues and mental health services. Catholic Charities can connect people with needs to solutions through available community resources.

Room accommodations provide social distancing and COVID-19 protections.

Game Nite Lite @the Teen Library

Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Camp Verde Community Library’s Teen Library will host Game Nite Lite.

Teens are invited to play games, as physical distancing is aided by the installation of Plexiglas dividers at each table, with cutouts at the bottom to facilitate play of board games and card games.

The Nintendo Switch will be available as well, with the controllers sanitized between each use. Masks are required and hand sanitizer is available.

Contact Zack Garcia for more information at 928-554-8390 or zachary.garcia@campverde.az.gov.

Wellbriety Warriors Group - Talking Circles

Tuesdays at 10 a.m. to noon, join Wellbriety Facilitator Glory Lewis in the Camp Verde Community Library’s second floor Founders Room for sustainable grassroots movement that provides culturally based healing for Indigenous people.

The mission of Wellbriety Warriors is to disseminate culturally based principles, values, and teachings to support healthy community development and servant leadership, and to support healing from alcohol, substance abuse, co-occurring disorders, and intergenerational trauma.

As with all current library programs, face coverings are required. Questions? Call Glory A. Lewis at 928-274-2546.

Storytime with Ms. Letty and Dewey

Tuesdays at 10 a.m., bring the little ones in your life to story time with Ms. Letty in the Camp Verde Community Library’s Children's Library. Meet Dewey, the library's infamous bearded dragon, and help your children or grandchildren fall in love with stories.

There will be an active story time with a craft to follow. Questions? Call Ms. Letty at 928-554-8387.

Camp Verde Library participates in Toys for Tots

The Request for Toys Applications are available to pick up and turn in at the Camp Verde Community Library through Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Because of the size of Yavapai County, the areas that are covered for this campaign are Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Rimrock, Beaver Creek, Jerome and Cornville.

Toys are first provided to registered children through local schools, church groups, and charitable organizations within each community to better organize and ensure toys are distributed equally. Individual families requesting toys are pre-screened to assure there are no double requests.

Age limit to be eligible for the program is 10th birthday. Children over the age of 10 will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis if there are gifts available. Details and requirements are at cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org.

The Camp Verde Community Library is also a Toys for Tots drop-off location. You can bring new, unwrapped toys to the drop box in the library lobby during library open hours, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Dec. 11.

Friends of Camp Verde Library Book Sale & Quilt Raffle

Friends of the Camp Verde Community Library are having a buy two for the price of one (same price or less) Book Sale through Friday, Dec. 4. The Book Nook is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. There are a lot of new donations on the book shelves by the front door or in the Book Nook. All the proceeds go toward purchasing materials for the library.



Also, see the beautiful quilt handmade by Liz Stark hanging over the second floor bannister. She calls it “Low Voltage” and has donated it for the quilt raffle.

Tickets are on sale at the front desk for $1 each, 6 tickets for $5, or 12 tickets for $10. The drawing will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, just in time for the holidays.

How to influence your community’s future

Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Sustainability Alliance will host a webinar on the upcoming update to Yavapai County’s Comprehensive Plan.

This plan will guide everything from land use to environmental protection.

Yavapai County is obligated to update its comprehensive plan soon. What’s in the comprehensive plan and how well does it balance the needs of people, the planet and prosperity? How can you influence the changes to the plan so your community has more control over what happens in your area?

Keep Sedona Beautiful has begun digging into the details. Craig Swanson will brief us on what they’ve learned and lead a discussion on next steps. Also, get a sneak peak at the Sustainability Scorecard results. Hosted by the Sustainability Alliance and OLLI.

You must register in advance and then Zoom will send you a link to join the meeting. Save that link because it’s generated by Zoom and unique to you. Visit https://yavapai.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpde2srDspE9T8rK_kblHOuQA5pG4e81xN to register. Space is limited.

Verde River friends celebrate Fiesta de la Garza

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Fiesta de la Garza will be held virtually.

Fiesta de la Garza is an annual celebration hosted by Friends of the Verde River. With Fiesta de la Garza, Friends of the Verde River honors some of the supporters, partners and organizations who have gone above and beyond to help its mission over the past year.

Traditionally, Fiesta de la Garza is an opportunity for community members to come together and learn about Friends’ latest projects, participate in silent raffles, and make new connections with other Friends' supporters within the community.

Friends of the Verde River will honor awardees and giving community updates on current and upcoming projects for 2021.

Tune in on Dec. 2 via Facebook, YouTube, or at VerdeRiver.org/Fiesta-de-la-Garza to celebrate the Verde Conservation Partner Grant winners and awardees in the following categories: President’s Award, River Friendly Partner, Agency Partner of Year.

Former Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German will receive this year’s President's Award. German plans to give a speech about the Verde River.

In honor of Fiesta de la Garza, Friends of the Verde has curated a collection of fun-filled experience packages to highlight the beautiful scenery and quintessential experiences of the Verde Valley. Buy a raffle ticket for an opportunity to win a Camp Verde experience that includes:

-Private horseback ride for 2 with Verde Valley Horseback Adventures

-Sustaining Membership to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center

-$50 Gift Card to Babe’s Round Up Restaurant

-A collection of books from the Camp Verde Historical Society

-Locally raised bulk beef from Tres Brisas Beef

Full descriptions of each package and rules and regulations can be found at verderiver.org. This raffle will run through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 30. All sales benefit projects of Friends of the Verde River.

Yavapai College virtual open house on Dec. 5

PRESCOTT — Yavapai College invites all community members to learn more about the academic offerings and student resources provided by the institution during a live, online virtual open house on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until noon.

This event is free. Register for this informative and interactive session at yc.edu/openhouse. For questions about the admissions process at Yavapai College, email ycadmissions@yc.edu or call 928-717-7777.

The event will begin with a welcome from Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine, and will be followed by sessions from faculty members and about specific academic programs.

There will be a question and answer session with the college’s admissions, enrollment, and retention advisors, a period to learn more about scholarships, financial aid, and other ways that students and parents can help pay for college; and a student panel discussion to hear about and from current YC students and their experiences at the college.

Finally, an admission and advising roundtable will help potential students connect with YC’s enrollment and admissions experts to learn more about what’s needed to apply to Yavapai College and how to register for classes.

Spring classes at Yavapai College start on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Virtual classes help parents, teachers through holidays

The Trauma Lens Care (TLC) program has announced a new line up of virtual classes scheduled for winter 2020.

A program of MATFORCE, Trauma Lens Care provides resources, education and support for professionals, parents and caregivers involved in the lives of children from hard places. Classes are free.

For more information about any of the classes listed, or to register, contact MATFORCE at matforce@cableone.net or 928-708-0100.

Visit matforce.org for more details.

No Salvation Army bell ringers at Camp Verde Bashas’ in 2020

Because of COVID-19, there will be no bell ringing this year in front of Camp Verde’s Bashas’.



“This year as every year, the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit was preparing to ring the bells from before Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. The bell ringers were assigned, the kettles were polished and the signage updated. Masks were ready for the volunteers. Then COVID numbers started rising. Many of the bell ringers are elderly. Some had been exposed to COVID. It was decided that even though we work outdoors, it was not safe,” said Patricia Kaminsky, Salvation Army extension coordinator.

You can still donate to the local Salvation Army unit. You can write a check made out to The Salvation Army of Camp Verde and send it to 3680 S. Chino Dr., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Money will be used to help those in crisis that live in Beaver Creek and Camp Verde.



“We can assist with rent, APS, and other utilities,” Kaminsky said.

For your information, call 928-301-6495.

Verde Valley Sanctuary helps families during holidays

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking. Services include a 28-bed shelter, community outreach, legal advocacy, and education. The sanctuary prepares for the holiday season by reaching out to the community to help provide holiday cheer to the approximately 50 families currently served.

Due to the pandemic, the Verde Valley Sanctuary requests the following items for its families: Visa gift cards or gift cards from local businesses, as well as gingerbread houses and small gifts to stuff the holiday stockings.

Call Cheryl at the sanctuary’s outreach center at 928-634-6255 to arrange for either a drop-off, pick-up of donations, or for more information about Verde Valley Sanctuary.

SR 260 cleanup

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will do its quarterly State Route 260 cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 a.m.



Meet at Hillside Community Church, 2080 State Route 260 in Cottonwood, across the highway from the fire station. The association’s two-mile section runs from mile posts 207 to 209. They will provide grabbers and nail sticks. The state highway department provides bags and vests.



It is recommended that volunteers bring their own water, wear long sleeved shirts and long pants. Much of the vegetation is not friendly.

Come out and help your friends and neighbors keep our area clean and beautiful.

Cottonwood Recreation Center indoor pool reopens

The Cottonwood Aquatic Center’s outdoor pool has closed, but the Cottonwood Recreation Center indoor pool reopened Nov. 16 with new guidelines and schedule in place.

Members and guests wishing to use the facility will be able to reserve time throughout the day to utilize the pool facility. Capacity is limited to 15 individuals at any one time.

Lane reservations are 30 minutes in length and can be done online, 48 hours in advance, at Cottonwoodaz.gov through the Parks and Recreation page or by calling the Cottonwood Recreation Center for same day reservations.

Lap Swim reservation hours Monday – Friday are from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. and from noon until 7 p.m.

Lap Swim reservations hours for Saturday and Sunday are 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Water Aerobics class takes place from 11 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday. Same-day reservations can be made by calling the Cottonwood Recreation Center for group exercise classes.

Adult members will be able to use the lazy river and spa area prior to water aerobics each day. This will be on a first come first serve basis not to exceed the 15 member occupancy limit.

Finally, in order to accommodate the many families that are seeking a return to the pool, we will offer Reserved Family Recreational Swim during the afternoons and evening hours.

Family Swim for Monday – Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

Family Swim for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Families will be able to go online to Cottonwoodaz.gov and reserve an hour timeslot for their household to use the pool area with household only access to the full pool area other than the lap lanes.



For more information please visit CottonwoodAZ.gov and go to the Parks & Recreation/Aquatics tab for full details.



For any additional questions please contact Josh Frewin at the Cottonwood Recreation Center at 928-639-3200 or jfrewin@cottonwoodaz.gov

American Legion, Lions Club team up to help Adopt a Family program

American Legion Post on 286 S. 3rd St., Camp Verde has a Christmas tree full of handmade items for sale to help with the Adopt a Family program for the community. The American Legion has joined the Lions Club so more people can be helped.

Applications accepted for Toys for Tots program

Applications are now accepted for the Toys for Tots Program. Children whose names are not submitted through their schools, including all Head Start Programs are invited to submit their request by going to the Cottonwood Library, Cottonwood Police Department or online at cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org.

Application process closes Dec. 4. Camp Verde application location TBA to be announced.

Sedona hosts visit with Santa

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department will host Santa Claus as he visits Sedona. To participate in the festivities, online pre-registration is required because space will be limited; registration opens Nov. 23.

Things may look a little different this year, but nothing can put a damper on the holiday cheer. This event will consist of 12 family pods per 15-minutes, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Pavilion at Posse Grounds Park at 525 Posse Ground Road.

Arrive during your registered 15 minutes and be greeted by Stevie the Elf. You will be assigned a pod number, where you will be able to safely distance while waiting for your turn to visit with Santa.

Children will have an activity to keep them entertained while they wait. One at a time, pods will have a chance to visit with Santa while still maintaining physical distancing on the stage and providing for a great photo opportunity.

After visiting Santa, each child will receive a special treat bag, including two crafts, a candy cane and hot chocolate to enjoy at home.

Space for this outdoor event allows for 12 family pods during each 15-minute time slot. Beginning Nov. 23, pre-register for this event at https://sedonaaz.sportsites.com/player#Root12748d63d-c86a-491c-bc1d-f3978c13c4940.

Note: face coverings will be required for all attendees ages five and older upon entering and exiting the event. Masks can be removed while in the pod waiting area and during the photo with Santa.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

New Virtual First Friday presentation

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor COVID-19 stayed Phil Hess from sharing his experiences as Clarkdale’s longtime postmaster.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum continues to adapt to the current health crisis by bringing the popular First Friday ‘In their Own Words’ to the public virtually.

To access this and other presentations, visit clarkdalemuseum.org. Click on Resources, then First Fridays.

During his 17 years of service to Clarkdale, Hess orchestrated the Post Office move from what is now Clarkdale’s Community Services office to the current location at the other end of Ninth Street. He saw his customer base grow from 350 to more than 3000.

Delivering the mail was only one of Hess’ many jobs. Many area doctors directed new mothers to have him weigh their babies, as his scales were more accurate. He claims to have weighed more than 1000 infants.

Minor auto maintenance was another task. When a customer asked to use the phone to get her flat tire repaired, Hess did the job. Workers at nearby St. Thomas Church would also get a helping hand from the postmaster.

Come learn about this chapter of Clarkdale’s history. Visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

The Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) corporation established in 2007 and managed by a board of directors. Memberships and contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law. Online membership is available.

Virtual Cash for College scholarship event

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host the Cash for College Scholarship Webinar at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. To register for this free event, visit 2020C4C.eventbrite.com.

The Arizona Community Foundation is the largest independent provider of college scholarships in the state. Students have the opportunity to apply for more than 100 scholarships with a single application.

To protect the safety of our community, this year's Cash for College event will be held virtually via a Zoom webinar. Students, parents, and educators are invited to learn more about the scholarship opportunities available for those interested in attending a traditional four-year university or a career/technical institution.

Staff from both the ACF of Sedona and ACF of Yavapai County offices will be in attendance to answer questions and share information.

For more information about the webinar, contact Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona Regional Director Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County's Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at LSahady@azfoundation.org.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County are philanthropic endowments for the enduring benefit of our community. Their family of charitable funds are guided by local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost­ efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans.

Modified Motorcycle Association Charity Run

The Modified Motorcycle Association will hold its annual charity run on Jan. 1. This year, all proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 25, Cottonwood.

The run will start and end at American Legion Post 25, with breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. Sign-up is at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

The blues/rock band Blues 66 will entertain at the end party. Dice Roll high total $100; low total $50. Raffle/event t-shirts and 50/50. Lunch will be available at end party. Cost is $20 rider, $10 passenger.

Email jcipolla00@gmail.com for more information.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club meets Mondays on Zoom

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club invites you to improve your communication and leadership skills by attending our meetings on Mondays at noon at Firecreek Coffee Company, formerly Jerona's, across from the Cottonwood Post Office.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club also provide a Zoom option for those hesitant to meet in person.

At Cottonwood Toastmasters Club, members learn by speaking to groups and working with others in a supportive environment. Toastmasters is the best and least expensive personal improvement class you can go to.

Many employers provide this for their employees and many members utilize the skills learned in either advancing on their job or looking for a job.

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, Toastmasters provides a safe environment to build on your skills. Join us on Mondays at noon at Firecreek.

For more information, view cottonwoodtm.toastmastersclubs.org or call 928-274-6289.

Positions available on multiple Cottonwood commissions

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill seats on multiple volunteer boards, to be appointed by the City Council.

There is one seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission for a partial term, set to expire Feb. 5, 2022. All seven commission members must live within the incorporated city limits.

The Commission is responsible for the review of land use proposals (conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects), as well as issues pertaining to architectural style, building design/materials, colors, landscaping, signs, etc.

Preference will be given to applicants with a design-related background, training or experience, including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, planning, fine arts, etc. The Commission typically meets once a month, but may meet as needed as part of a public hearing process. Ongoing attendance is essential.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 13. For further information about the Commission, please contact Scott Ellis in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505 ext. 3321.

The Council is also seeking candidates to fill two seats on its Personnel Board. These seats are for two-year terms that will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The five-member board is made up of two citizens at-large, who are appointed by the Council, and three city employees, elected by the employees of the city, who all serve two-year terms.

The purpose of the board is to hear appeals of employees’ grievances, disciplinary actions, and dismissals in accordance with city policy and the policies set forth in the city’s employee manual.

The board is also active in employee recognition programs.

Lastly, the Council is also seeking applicants to fill one partial seat on its Historic Preservation Commission for a partial term that expires March 22, 2023. The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city.

The two members sought need not be residents of the city, but must have substantial ties to Cottonwood,, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required. The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the city.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

For information about the Commission, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

Cottonwood residents interested in serving the community are encouraged to consider applying for one of these positions.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main Street, by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Verde River Friends are beneficiaries of sales of late artist’s work

The Friends of the Verde River benefit from sales of the artwork by the late Noel Burgbacher Jordan.

By making a purchase from the website noelburgbacherjordan.com, supporters of The Friends of the Verde River can help fund the many projects the nonprofit organization takes on.

A Southwestern artist and longtime lover of the Verde River, Jordan created wooden panel paintings, pen and pencil illustrations and more

All proceeds from the sales of her art go directly to the Friends of the Verde River.

For more information, see verderiver.org.

YCCHS conducting COVID-19 survey

Yavapai County Community Health Services is conducting a survey for the county’s residents to assess the numbers of people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.



This survey will help determine how much vaccine to order to take care of our communities.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine to participate. The survey is also on the YCCHS webpage, yavapai.us/chs.

Toys for Tots collecting new, non-wrapped toys for needy children

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each October, November and December, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

Toys for Tots & the Verde Valley Marine Corp League ask that you drop toys off at Toys for Tots boxes located throughout the Verde Valley. Visit cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org for a list of Verde Valley locations. The toys will be collected on Dec. 4.

The Toys for Tots Program believes that every child deserves a little Christmas, and we are asking you to help us send the needy children of our community a message of hope this Christmas through the gift of a new toy.

Lunch Wednesday at Camp Verde American Legion

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or on Facebook: @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, each week, see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.