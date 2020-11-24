El Valle selects Cottonwood’s Rita Bingham as Artist of the Month

Rita Bingham has been selected as the November Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association (EVAA).

Bingham started painting nearly 40 years ago but set it aside to raise a family and run a business. She started painting in earnest about eight years ago. She is loving her life full of vibrant colors now. This connection to colors changed the way she views the world.

“I love watercolor because of the challenge of trying to make the paint do what I want it to (HA!), but also enjoy experimenting with acrylics and oils.”

She has taken several workshops, as well as college art classes in various mediums. She loves experimenting and has had the most fun working on mylar, which is similar to Yupo (synthetic water-resistant paper), but semi-transparent.

“Tea Time” was painted while living in Washington state. As the weather cools and the pears and other fruits ripen, it’s time to snuggle up with a fresh pot of tea! Her favorite subjects are her grand-children, some of whom are shown in this photo.

“We moved to Cottonwood in March 2020, and I joined EVAA in October. I’m loving meeting new people through EVAA and love how friendly everyone has been.”

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org or attend their next meeting on Jan 14 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

Guests are always welcome. Please wear masks and we will be following social distancing practices.