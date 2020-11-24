Film Festival presents ‘Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition’ Dec. 3-6

The Sedona International Film Festival will join theaters around the world to present a special worldwide premiere of “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition” playing Dec. 3-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

To celebrate 85 years of Elvis Presley and 50 years since the film’s original 1970 release, the King returns to cinemas — remastered — with “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition”.

On July 31,1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley staged a triumphant return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. His series of concerts broke all box office records and completely re-energized the career of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

This feature-length documentary and concert film features performances including Love Me Tender, Blue Suede Shoes, Heartbreak Hotel and Suspicious Minds. Crossing the footlights, revealing the legendary singer as a man preparing for an emotional career comeback, the fans who travelled from all over the world for this history-making event … and the electrifying live performance of the man who gave us rock ‘n’ roll.

“Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 3-6. Showtimes are Thursday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.