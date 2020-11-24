Jerome Elks donate $1,500 to Meals on Wheels program

Friday, Nov. 20, at the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood, the Jerome Elks Lodge #1361 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Clarkdale presented a check to Verde Valley Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Elaine Bremer for $1,500 to use for the Meals on Wheels program. Bremner said the donation could not have come at a better time as there is a much greater need than normal right now due to the pandemic and the fact that so many seniors are shut in.