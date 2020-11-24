New movies includes animated film 'The Croods: A New Age'

The Croods: A New Age

At the movies

Universal Pictures

Director: Joel Crawford

Writer: Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman

Producers: Mark Swift, et al.

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Leslie Mann, Catherine Keener, et. al.

After leaving their cave in the first film, the Croods encounter their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another family called the Bettermans, who claim to be better and evolved. After Eep and the Bettermans’ only daughter Dawn escape, the two families must put aside their differences to save them.

Rated PG for peril, action and rude humor.

Dutch

At the movies

Faith Media Distribution

Director: Preston A. Whitmore II

Writers: Preston A. Whitmore II, Teri Woods

Producers: Mahir Fadle, , et. al.

Cast: Natasha Marc, Robert Costanzo, Jeremy Meeks, et. al.

James Bernard Jr., a.k.a. Dutch, has become the most dangerous criminal in New Jersey.

From his early skill as a car thief, Dutch recognized the opportunity to rule the streets and he seized it.

With both the protection and respect of the Mafia, Dutch becomes the most terrifying force on the streets.

District Attorney Anthony Jacobs is determined to take down Dutch and his crew, and he’s confident that his witnesses will testify against them.

The Irishman

On DVD

Netflix

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writers: Steven Zaillian, Charles Brandt

Producers: Gastón Pavlovich, Robert De Niro, et. al.

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, et. al.

Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran learned to kill serving in Italy during the Second World War. He now looks back on his life and the hits that defined his mob career, maintaining connections with the Bufalino crime family. In particular, the part he claims to have played in the disappearance of his life-long friend, Jimmy Hoffa.

Rated R for pervasive language and strong violence.

Zappa

At the movies

Magnolia Pictures

Director: Alex Winter

Writer: Alex Winter

Producers: Ahmet Zappa, Jade Allen, John Frizzell, Alex Winter, et. al.

Cast: Frank Zappa, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Gail Zappa, Ian Underwood, Ruth Underwood, Ray White, Bunk Gardner, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes David Harrington, et. al.

The Alex Winter-directed documentary has long been in the works, and looks to showcase the life and work of the unclassifiable composer and guitar icon, Zappa.

This documentary includes never-before-seen home films, live footage and interviews from the Zappa archives.

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, filmmaker Alex Winter explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time.