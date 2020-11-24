No Cottonwood Christmas parade this year; scaled-back Chocolate Walk planned Dec. 5
COTTONWOOD – The 66th annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade has become yet another victim of COVID-19.
The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the planned Dec. 5 event will not take place this year.
“Due to increasing health and safety concerns for our community, the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has made the unfortunate decision to cancel the 66th annual Christmas Parade,” the statement read. “This is not a decision made lightly, as we know that for many in our community the parade has become a staple of the Christmas season.
“After careful consideration, and communication with our board as well as many community leaders, it has been determined that we cannot justify risking the health of our community at such a vulnerable time.”
Monday’s announcement came following news from Yavapai Community Health Services that there had been 205 new COVID-19 infections in the Verde Valley-Sedona region over the weekend, including 89 in Cottonwood. Cottonwood’s tally of weekend positive tests was the highest of any community in Yavapai County.
The other staples of the Cottonwood Christmas season – the City Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Old Town Chocolate Walk – will still be held Dec. 5.
The tree-lighting ceremony will take place Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse in Old Town.
This year’s Old Town Association VIP Wine and Chocolate Walk and Saturday’s Chocolate Walk have been combined into one small event for which only 100 tickets will be sold, rather than the normal 475. A third of these tickets are already sold. The Chocolate Walk is a strolling event between 1-7 p.m., and merchants will guide guests inside their establishments per safety protocols while still offering hospitality.
“Given the total number of potential guests (100) would not surpass the amount of guests dining and strolling on a typical Saturday night in Old Town, the board found no significant reason to cancel this small and much modified event,” said OTA President Brenda Clouston.
