Nov. 24: 4,544 new COVID cases, 51 deaths in Arizona

For the fourth time in six days, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Tuesday, ADHS reported 4,544 new cases and 51 deaths in the Monday-to-Tuesday data cycle.

The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 306,868 positive tests of coronavirus and 6,515 COVID-19 deaths.

The 4,000-plus new cases pushes November’s daily average to 2,582, the second-highest tally this year only behind July’s average of 2,997 per day. November’s daily average for COVID-19 deaths is at its highest level since August.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio has risen to 9.9%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 89%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 59,386 cases and 534 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,582 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,655 of the state’s 6,515 deaths. There have been 1,025 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 194,410 since testing began. Arizona is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state as well.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 36,986 cases.

-Yuma County, 16,932 cases.

-Pinal County, 15,613 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,756 cases.

-Coconino County, 7,114 cases.

-Mohave County, 5,808 cases

-Apache County, 5,036 cases.

-Yavapai County, 4,638 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.49 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio rising to 9.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (143,823), with 366 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 35,536 times with 4,655 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County information will be updated when it becomes available later today.

Hospital Reports

Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 21 COVID-positive patient admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 60 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 25 positive tests with 29 results pending. FMC has admitted 215 patients; 36 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 12.5 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 258,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 59.3 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.4 million deaths and 38 million recoveries.

