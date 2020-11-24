Old Town Center presents Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Monday Movies on Main will continue on Monday, Nov. 30 with the Cottonwood premiere of “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

The film festival and OTCA have created a safe environment to enjoy films on the big screen, following all CDC guidelines and safety protocols. The OTCA has been set up with special physically-distanced seating arrangements and will be limited to 50 attendees. Special cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing measures will be taken; and masks or facial coverings will be required of all attendees, staff and volunteers.

Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

“Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind” is an exploration of the career, music and influence of legendary Canadian musical icon, Gordon Lightfoot.

With unprecedented access to the artist, the film takes audiences from high school auditoriums in straight-laced, small town Ontario in the 50s to the coffee houses of Yorkville and Greenwich Village in the 60s, through Lightfoot’s turbulent, substance- fueled arena shows of the 70s, and finally to the artist in present day. Lightfoot has sold over 10 million albums and been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Aside from his success in writing, singing and performing his own songs, Gordon has been privileged to have his songs recorded and performed by other great artists including: Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Judy Collins, Johnny Mathis, Anne Murray, Olivia Newton-John, Sarah McLachlan, Barbra Streisand, Peter Paul & Mary, Harry Belafonte, Jane’s Addiction, Richie Havens, Glen Campbell, Toby Keith, George Hamilton IV, Eric Clapton and many others. In June of 2012 Lightfoot’s legacy was further enhanced when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

The documentary features interviews from many notable voices in the music industry including Lightfoot peers Ian and Sylvia Tyson, Randy Bachman, and Steve Earle; famous fans Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee from Rush, Alec Baldwin, Anne Murray and Sarah McLachlan; as well as behind-the-scenes stories from members of his longtime band.

Following Lightfoot’s evolution from Christian choirboy to troubled troubadour to international star and beloved Canadian icon, “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind” is an intimate and emotional examination of the artist’s profound relationship to his music and his Canadian roots.

“Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, mentioned above, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.