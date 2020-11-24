Sedona Camera Club offers two-part webinar ‘Plugins for Image Enhancement’ and ‘The Art of Travel Photography’

Photographic artist JR Schnelzer will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Schnelzer’s online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Photographers are seeking new and more artistic ways to represent their photographic endeavors. During Part 1, “Plugins for Image Enhancement”, Schnelzer will introduce several plugins for use with Photoshop for techniques such as hair enhancement, painted images, and portrait enhancement.

In Part 2, “The Art of Travel Photography”, JR will utilize techniques presented in Part 1 for travel images. These techniques will turn snapshots of trips into images of a more interesting nature. Schnelzer will also discuss a new technique to draw the viewers’ attention to what you want them to see. JR will end with a media show “The Many Faces of Travel Photography”.

A semi-professional photographer working in the areas of fine art, nature, stock, and commercial photography, JR has over 50 years of photographic experience. His passion for photography began in his father's darkroom. He later earned a MFA in photography from Ohio State University and spent time with photographic masters such as Minor White, Ansel Adams, John Sexton and Kim Weston. JR won his first national award from Scholastic Magazine and subsequently won numerous local, regional and international awards including the Nature Conservancy Photo Contest.

JR is heavily involved with the Photographic Society of America (PSA), currently serving as Executive Vice President. He has written numerous articles for the PSA Journal and received the Elmore Chatham Editorial Award in 2018. He judges local, regional and national photographic competitions for PSA.

Schnelzer has done work for Mannheim Steamroller and has been represented in many magazines and books. In 2014 he was invited to exhibit in the “Master of Photography Exhibition” in Hong Kong and the “Photo La Gacilly Exhibition” in France, along with invited exhibitions in China and Morocco.

JR reveals his photographic philosophy: "Photography is the process of creating future memories. My work is my language: I view the world in terms of their form and beautiful light. The hope of my art is to hold for you, in the subsiding of life's rush, the beauty of visual moments.”

The silver lining of the COVID-19 “cloud” is that the online format enables Sedona Camera Club to host high profile photographers from around the U.S. The club will have between 5-7 online meetings in 2020-2021; when the COVID situation permits, the club will return to face-to-face meetings. Upcoming speakers include Karen Hutton, Sean Bagshaw, Adam Schallau and Dawn Kish.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programchair@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to www.sedonacameraclub.org.