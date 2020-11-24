Sedona hosts visit with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 5, the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department will host Santa Claus as he visits Sedona. To participate in the festivities, online pre-registration is required because space will be limited; registration opens Nov. 23.

Things may look a little different this year, but nothing can put a damper on the holiday cheer. This event will consist of 12 family pods per 15-minutes, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Pavilion at Posse Grounds Park at 525 Posse Ground Road.

Arrive during your registered 15 minutes and be greeted by Stevie the Elf. You will be assigned a pod number, where you will be able to safely distance while waiting for your turn to visit with Santa.

Children will have an activity to keep them entertained while they wait. One at a time, pods will have a chance to visit with Santa while still maintaining physical distancing on the stage and providing for a great photo opportunity.

After visiting Santa, each child will receive a special treat bag, including two crafts, a candy cane and hot chocolate to enjoy at home.

Space for this outdoor event allows for 12 family pods during each 15-minute time slot. Beginning Nov. 23, pre-register for this event at https://sedonaaz.sportsites.com/player#Root12748d63d-c86a-491c-bc1d-f3978c13c4940.

Note: face coverings will be required for all attendees ages five and older upon entering and exiting the event. Masks can be removed while in the pod waiting area and during the photo with Santa.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.