Commentary: Grassroots efforts of Save the Middle Verde, Verde DISConnect led to demise of Garrison, Verde Connect

The idea that Verde Connect was killed due to political winds is grossly inaccurate.

Since Save the Middle Verde and Verde DISConnect have been fighting this project through the administrative process with little luck, we decided to change the political make up of the Camp Verde Town Council and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors with a special emphasis on Mr. Garrison as he was the leader of the pack regarding Verde Connect. We formed another Facebook group, Republicans for Donna Michaels, for that purpose.



So political winds did not just change arbitrarily and then the project was killed. Rather some powerful grassroots action was taken to remove and replace certain politicians in order to get a desired outcome.

You seem to have bought the Koolaid from Mr. Garrison who keeps repeating the supposed decades of study and inclusion in plans. The Verde Valley Master Transportation Plan is an obscure document nobody local pays attention to that advocated studies of such a route. It is low priority even in that list.



ADOT clearly states that the document is for study. Exactly zero general plans or other local planning documents even mention such a route, and in fact are in conflict with such a route. Example: Camp Verde General Plan denotes Middle Verde as a rural character area. If you look closely at the map you presented you will see that the route supposedly would be much farther to the east and would cross the Yavapai Apache Nation. This is where Verde Connect was originally planned and was a large part of the justification for the grant – to help the Nation. Except the Nation told them “no” in no uncertain terms.

More Koolaid is that you seem to believe that “future realities” dictate this road. Please look at the Verde Connect web page under documents for traffic studies. You will see that there is virtually zero difference in traffic congestion by the end of the study period when comparing the No Build option with Verde Connect – and irony of ironies, Verde Connect begins to fail.

The other misconceptions told by the county include that there was insignificant opposition and that it was too late to cancel the road. The opposition was not insignificant. 1,700+ signatures on petitions were turned in by Verde DISConnect and Save the Middle Verde has 1,100+ members with a post reach exceeding 5,500. Our petition and group comments were counted as one.



I believe we showed Mr. Garrison that we are not insignificant as we showed him the door. Republicans for Donna Michaels had a similar post reach. As for the “too late” claim, clearly this was not true.

The entire process which began in 2015 ignored public input and studies.

Your own paper quoted Mr. Garrison telling the people on the Middle Verde to get in line and chose a route because Verde Connect was a done deal – and many variations of “it is a done deal” before – I repeat – before the public input was completed.



In the end, the death of Verde Connect had as much to do with the poorly run process than the merits.



They tried to ram it down people’s throats rather than selling it first and then actually listening to the input.



The final vote that killed Verde Connect was mostly along financial grounds – an argument consistently presented by Save the Middle Verde for years.



Chairman Brown had already voted no for the same reason. Incoming supervisors were also very concerned about the environmental and sociological issues as well presented by Verde DISConnect.

So please stop saying it was some sort of publicly supported decades-long planned project that was flapping in the political winds. It was an obscure planning document with zero support from any town or city or group. It was rammed down the public’s throat whilst ignoring all public input.



It was defeated not by political winds, but by organized and committed grassroots opposition that targeted not only the project, but any politician that supported it.



And the grassroots won by ousting every single politician needed to kill Verde Connect, and kill it we did.

Eric S Eberhard is a resident of the Middle Verde area of Camp Verde.