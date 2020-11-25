Elinski, King urge families to follow COVID-19 safety measures

COTTONWOOD — Since reopening school to in-person learning on Sept. 14, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has had 11 COVID-19 positives district-wide.

None of those students, Superintendent Steve King said, contracted the virus on campus.

“But sadly, we have seen students exposed at home who are knowingly sent to school,” King and Mayor Tim Elinski wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to the district’s families.

“When this happens, we are forced to quarantine groups of students, staff, and even entire classrooms in keeping with Yavapai County Health Department protocols,” the letter stated. “This, along with a nationwide shortage of substitutes which we are seeing in our district, is placing great strains on our systems to keep our schools open. We urge you to help our schools and our community by limiting the exposure and spread of COVID-19.”

The letter from both King and Elinski urged families to keep students at home who are ill, have been exposed to COVID-19, or have had a suspected exposure.

“We do not want to be in a position to close our schools due to community members not following common sense precautions, common courtesy and following clear guidelines from both the schools and the Yavapai County Health Department,” the Nov. 23 letter stated. “The City of Cottonwood and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District are working diligently every day to keep our schools open and our kids learning. We are relying upon you.”