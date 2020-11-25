NAH: Thanksgiving weekend could tell us a lot about COVID-19

VERDE VALLEY – The Thanksgiving weekend could tell healthcare staff and officials a great deal about how soon COVID-19 will peak in Northern Arizona, and how deeply the impact will be.

Leaders from Northern Arizona Healthcare spoke about the pandemic, its recent spike and what lies ahead during a Nov. 18 media briefing, and took questions. Among the topics were the CDC’s recommendation against travel during Thanksgiving week and to limit the size of gatherings.

Josh Tinkle, NAH’s chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, said numbers in December, and even into early January, will help determine how safe Arizonans behaved over this week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“Thanksgiving weekend is going to tell us a tremendous amount,” Tinkle said. “If people hold large gatherings, chances are good that the numbers will go up, and it might not peak until January.”

Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 21 COVID-positive patient admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital had only 13 COVID-19 patients a week prior, on Nov. 18, and was down to the single digits not many weeks ago.

Tinkle said virtual Thanksgiving gatherings are recommended. Dr. Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, joked with Tinkle that “virtual dinners taste terrible,” acknowledging that some families either have large households or plan to hold large gatherings anyway.

Feuquay said when small groups can’t be maintained, following all of the CDC’s handwashing, sanitizing and mask-wearing become much more important.

“I was down in the Chandler area recently,” Feuquay said. “Mask-wearing was very prevalent, but there were long waits everywhere, and most everything was open. A lot of people were out.”

The company’s CEO, Flo Spyrow, said it’s up to Arizonans to constantly reassess if they’re following the kinds of recommendations to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“The ability of people to follow CDC guidelines will go a long way to determining if we can keep our community safe, and support the efforts of frontline workers,” Spyrow said. “Please — really evaluate how your holiday gatherings can be held, or not held.”

John Mougin, the chief quality officer for NAH, said the website CDC.gov has a page with holiday get-together recommendations. Those include holding outdoor gatherings, as weather allows; using the biggest available open space and strongly considering whether to be in the same place as anyone 65 or older.

Seniors are the highest-risk demographic for COVID-19 vulnerability.

Mougin said he is unaware of any outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes within the communities NAH serves.

Tinkle said that as far as predicting when the peak truly occurs, that largely will depend on how well the community does in following precautions.

“Physically distance, sanitize, wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick — those are the ways citizens can help us out,” Tinkle said.